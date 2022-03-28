Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, March 28

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

This promises to be a quiet, pleasant day both at work and at home. The talks or gatherings between friends will be very pleasant and will be sprinkled with good humor. You will be able to express yourself frankly, with the truth and without fear of offending anyone. You will be extremely creative. Lucky numbers: 8, 19, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Every creative project gains strength. Go ahead, don’t stop your plans to meet other people’s needs. What you complain about so much will disappear if you always maintain a positive attitude in your life. The night hours promise to be fun. Lucky numbers: 18, 22, 38.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Organize yourself so that you can have and fully enjoy your free time. You have many plans in your mind. The process of making them begins today. Work will not be a cause for concern for you since your adventurous spirit will add a touch of madness, of fun to everything. Lucky numbers: 39, 1, 21.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The stars shed their splendor, their brilliance on your person. You will attract powerful attention, especially among those who have ignored you. Stay on familiar ground as too many adventures could put you in danger of losing what you have achieved so far. Lucky numbers: 17, 5, 12.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Defend what has cost you work and effort to achieve. Don’t let yourself take away your happiness. Awake! Things are happening by your side that you should be aware of. Search, investigate for yourself. Do not wait for others to tell you or tell you and go after the truth yourself. Lucky numbers: 41, 25, 33.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Do not take anything for sure especially in matters of love. Allow everything to flow at its own pace, without pressure. Pay more attention to your personal affairs. Make time to enjoy a hobby that you enjoy. Free yourself, take a break from so many responsibilities. Lucky numbers: 9, 23, 15.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will give more value to the spiritual than to the material. Your words will be an expression of affection towards all those who approach you. You will enjoy an active and very pleasant day. You will get in touch with family and friends because you will feel like sharing and enjoying in a group. Lucky numbers: 10, 8, 22.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your ability to socialize or fraternize with other people is emphasized. Be very careful as this could bring you problems with your immediate family. Divide your time wisely. Establish priorities in your life, very necessary, to maintain the correct balance in it. Lucky numbers: 14, 7, 16.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Today you could experience a cooling in your sentimental relationships and it will largely depend on you to revive the flame of love. Make an effort and get inspired since you need more creativity to get out of any love problem. Awaken all that passion that lives in you. Lucky numbers: 5, 1, 9.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

It is time to ask for what until now you had postponed for fear of being told no. Express what you feel in a casual, simple way so that others can understand you. Life smiles at you, take advantage of it, look for happiness within you and share your love. Lucky numbers: 13, 9, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You need to activate your detective skills in relation to a person you just met. Investigate his past since it is very possible that his company does not suit you. Be firm, clear, precise and direct when expressing yourself, especially when you have to defend what is yours. Lucky numbers: 32, 11, 4.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The pressure that other people may exert on you in relation to your work will be the cause of your being irritable and aggressive today. Lots of control over your emotions. Do not give so much importance to what others do or say. Be more reserved when it comes to your things. Lucky numbers: 4, 50, 3.