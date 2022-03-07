Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, March 7

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Someone will demand a lot of attention from you. Be patient with children and the elderly. You will make very creative decisions that will have the approval of all. A social activity will lead you to meet old friends. An unexpected trip will turn out to be very pleasant. Lucky numbers: 33,46, 28.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Don’t give up, Taurus. Join the competition so you can learn their secrets. Get in touch with influential people who will help you achieve your goals. The much activity around you will lead you to step forward and make your presence known in your work area. Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 12.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Peace will reign in your heart. You are now heading towards the summit, with many desires to improve. You will make new and lasting friendships. The studies of some science related to the universe, the cosmos or metaphysics, will lead you to realize that you are part of the same universal energy. Lucky numbers: 13, 9, 37.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Prioritize your health. Take good care of your body by exercising and eating better. Avoid all kinds of excess. Look for someone close to you who can inspire you and motivate you to achieve what you have wanted so much, but that until now you have not been able to achieve. Lucky numbers: 4, 14, 40.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your intentions to help others are good but many times you limit others with your actions and by the way you limit yourself too. Allow others to take the initiative. Take care, pamper yourself, beautify yourself. Take a break from your multiple tasks. Now it’s your turn to enjoy. Lucky numbers: 21, 8, 11.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your good taste will guide you when choosing the right wardrobe for that special occasion. Keep it simple but elegant. Your personality will be enough to magnetize and impress those around you. Do not forget to wear your best smile as it is what makes you so special. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 15.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Clear up any misunderstandings in your workplace. Demand what you have earned, what belongs to you in its own right. You will feel satisfied with what you have been able to achieve for yourself and your family so far. Make plans to share with that person who attracts you so much and you like. Lucky numbers: 41, 8, 20.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You begin to see the achievement of your goals closer. You will realize that a person who claims to be your friend no longer shares ideas and tastes with you. What started as a beautiful friendship now turns into something more intense. Every cultural event will stimulate and inspire you. Lucky numbers: 10, 27, 19.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will like to share your joy with friends, acquaintances and those you love. You will say goodbye to depression and the anguish of the soul. It is time for change and renewal. Someone will influence the way you think about clothing or makeup. Prioritize your opinion. Lucky numbers: 17, 50, 1.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The chores of daily life will hardly leave you time to think about yourself. Every problem will be solved if you allow the Divine intelligence to work on it. You get disorganized in the sentimental aspect. A dream will be the one that gives you the key and points you to the right path. Lucky numbers: 40, 6, 30.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Good communication will play an important role in your relationships. Your interest will be focused on work and cultivating that seed of love that you have sown in the heart of the loved one. You will put all your effort so that that flower grows beautiful, healthy and bears fruit. Lucky numbers: 5, 24, 16.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Tempting offers are presented in the financial sector, but everything will depend on your level of adaptation. You will receive a pleasant surprise from a person whom you have not seen for some time. Don’t be stubborn and accept that times have changed. Do not close yourself to the opportunities of life. Lucky numbers: 2, 14, 33.