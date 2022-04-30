Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Saturday, April 30

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You come out of old dogmas and fanaticisms that kept you paralyzed and enslaved. Your rules and commandments are those of your own heart. No one will be able to dominate or manipulate you at will since under the powerful rays of this New Moon you will feel aggressive to defend what is yours to the end. Lucky numbers: 9, 26, 42.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You have to locate yourself in your center and be very sure of how far you want to go. Develop patience, calm down. Control that exaggerated sensitivity that is exalted when there is a New Moon. Keep in mind that everything that goes to extremes does not suit you and affects you negatively. Lucky numbers: 5, 20, 16.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Financial issues that are keeping you up at night are resolved. Money will flow into your life, but you have to get away from the game, not throw away what you have worked hard to earn. Eliminate everything that does not suit you, what destroys you. A miracle will happen in your life and will change the course of it. Lucky numbers: 4, 17, 32.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The New Moon illuminates your environment and you will surely have a great time having fun with those who share your same interests. You are at your best to organize events, meetings or parties. The warmth, the affection of those you love will not be lacking. You will enjoy good company. Lucky numbers: 29, 12, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Divide the time better so that you have moments to rest and meditate. Do not be in the position of wanting to please everyone or you will end up physically and mentally exhausted. Please yourself first, you deserve it. Study well everyone who arrives in your space under the effects of this New Moon. Lucky numbers: 10, 14, 17.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

It is time to answer those questions that you ask yourself daily and that you do not answer for fear of the truth. Search within yourself, speak with your heart. The New Moon exalts what you hide and what you do not want to express to that person you like so much. Your passions are awakened, Virgo. Lucky numbers: 9, 22, 17.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

This New Moon invites you to eat more sweets or treats than your body needs. Take good care of your diet, do not exaggerate, do not go beyond what is already stipulated by you. Control your character too. Keep a close eye on any pain problems or symptoms in the neck, head, or shoulder area. Lucky numbers: 27, 6, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Traumas and insecurities will be eliminated, overcome by you without the help of anyone. You will enjoy everything living from moment to moment. The New Moon prompts you to make drastic decisions in managing your life. You will dare to venture into new terrain for yourself and you will reign in the world of creativity. Lucky numbers: 21, 3, 39.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The New Moon awakens romanticism and passion in you. Do not forget that for these same reasons you have committed crazy things that have cost you dearly in the sentimental aspect. Write the word “care” on a piece of paper and read it when you feel tempted. Think carefully about any action to take. Lucky numbers: 15, 23, 5.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Take care of your privacy, especially if you have a partner. Let nothing and no one invade that secret side of you that you keep like a treasure. Do not be generous under this New Moon, wanting to please everyone’s whims. Do not put your checkbook, your savings, at stake, as it could be expensive. Lucky numbers: 3,11, 24.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will be drawing everyone’s attention. Those who envy you increase, but your beings of Light save you from all intrigue and all malevolence that may be around you. Your senses are heightened under the energy of the New Moon. In the love sector, dare everything. Fear was not made for you. Lucky numbers: 18, 6, 42.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

This New Moon leads you to recover quickly and with greater energy than before. Don’t let yourself be overcome by depression. You have to go out, have fun, change the environment and make new friends. When it comes to your work or profession, there is no challenge that you cannot overcome, nor is there an obstacle that prevents you from progressing. Lucky numbers: 6, 21, 30.