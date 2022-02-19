Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Saturday, February 19

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your personal appearance shines thanks to the positive influence of the planets. Your partner or someone you love will inspire you to carry out any company or activity that you have in mind to develop. Your interest is now focused on everything that has to do with the artistic, the social. Lucky numbers: 10, 2, 26.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will now become more intimately involved with your partner, which will lead you to be more jealous of her and this could create problems for you. Trust in any relationship is essential. It is time to listen and share. It is also a good time to reconcile with those who are angry with you. Lucky numbers: 9, 20, 35.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

What surrounds you, the environment in which you live and nature greatly influences you, your person. Your body and your mind ask for rest. You will now be able to find that special place that will serve as a spiritual refuge to put your life and thoughts in order. Lucky numbers: 9, 14, 7.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will now be in the position to get out of the routine, invent and carry out things out of the ordinary. You will like to do a lot in a short time. So much activity will create problems with your partner since they could feel ignored by you, unless you make them participate in your plans or projects. Lucky numbers: 17, 8, 30.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

It is imperative that you take some time off during this weekend to enjoy yourself. Romantic opportunities if you are single will present themselves to you at every social activity you attend. Beware of excessive speed on the road. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 5.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Take advantage of this weekend to carry out short trips and visit friends or family. Express your love to them, tell them how much they miss you. Your attitude must be passive if you want to convey your love to your loved ones in an effective way. With sweetness you will achieve everything. Lucky numbers: 5, 12, 41.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The weekend has arrived and it is very possible that a social activity will give you the opportunity to express your dormant talents. It is also time to think about what you can do for yourself, for your health. Any exercise routine or diet that you start now will leave excellent results. Lucky numbers: 45, 5, 18.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your sexuality is exalted thanks to all that planetary energy that surrounds you. The relationship with your partner intensifies, which could lead you to want to tie sentimental ties. You surround yourself with key people for the development of your projects, in meetings or through social activities. Lucky numbers: 11, 3, 40.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not spend on what you really do not need. Focus your attention on what is truly important and you can take advantage of it. You are now filled with inspiration and motivation to highlight your environment, your home, your garden and fill your surroundings with color. Lucky numbers: 22, 20, 1.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your treatment towards those with whom you share your daily life will now be harmonious, which will lead you to be very kind to them. Friendship is mixed with romance and fun. Cupid is stalking you. Nothing will be denied you. All you have to do is ask for what you need. Lucky numbers: 8, 21, 36.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

The frustrations and disappointments that you have had to face have made you mature and see life in a different way. Now you feel the pleasure of helping others and you will leave reproaches and regrets behind. Forgiveness is the best gift you can offer a loved one. Lucky numbers: 10, 15, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Excellent period to express your great creativity. Take advantage of the weekend to create, decorate and add a special touch to your home and your workplace as well. The children, if you have them, will share with you like never before. Young people will put a touch of madness in your life. Lucky numbers: 13, 2, 6.