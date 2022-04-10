Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, April 10

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Every business or matter related to your finances charges important starting today. Mercury opens doors for you to a better job, position or income. Every sale, purchase or agreement with partners has a green light. On a personal note, Mercury helps you successfully discuss financial issues. Your affirmation today: I live in complete peace, love and abundance. Lucky numbers: 8, 45, 1.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Mercury enters your sign on this day. Today is ideal for you to successfully express yourself, sign contracts, travel or connect with influential people. In love you can be more sincere and express how you feel with your partner or person of interest. Your affirmation today: “I receive only blessings and for that I am grateful.” Lucky numbers: 33, 19, 7.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

People from your past reappear. You receive news, messages or calls from people who need to close or clarify an issue with you. In the spiritual, you receive guidance or advice. Find a place where you can be in contact with nature and meditate. Your affirmation today: “I declare total harmony in my life.” Lucky numbers: 3, 29, 42.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your social circle of friends becomes important to you starting this week. During this new astrological year that has just begun, friends will be an important part of you, they will be like family. You become more popular with them and they demand your attention. Your affirmation today: “I decide to be happy”. Lucky numbers: 31, 40, 7.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

During this period, Mercury opens the doors to professional success. If you are looking for a job, you find it. You achieve something that you wanted a lot related to what you like to do. Ideal time to complete or submit forms. Your statement today: “I want to be happy.” Lucky numbers: 27, 48, 6.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Mercury fills you with good luck, raises your personal energy and opens up possibilities to end a difficult period that you have been experiencing. Speak, communicate. Express everything you feel. If you want to travel or change your address, do it. Your statement today: “Everything I give from my heart multiplies in blessings.” Lucky numbers: 9, 49, 11.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You are very sensitive and mystical. Your psyche or spiritual abilities are highlighted. Mercury inclines you to follow your intuition, to listen or follow the signs of your spirit guides. Your sensuality and personal mystery are highlighted, making you a very attractive person. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to love, abundance and happiness”. Lucky numbers: 4, 26, 18.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Ideal time to clarify matters of a couple or with partners. Mercury encourages them to travel, study progress alternatives together, as well as sign contracts, prenuptial agreements or purchase real estate. Singles will be guided to their soul mate. Your statement today: “Nothing will ever be the same. Now it will be better.” Lucky numbers: 31, 7, 40.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You need to talk, get out of your interior everything that takes away your peace. By not hurting special people, you have controlled yourself and carry a load that you can no longer bear. Mercury opens the possibility for you to clarify how you feel successful. Spending time in groups or friendships is good for you. Your affirmation today: “I am happy”.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

From today you enjoy a better relationship with children or young people. You receive invitations to participate in outdoor activities and fun is guaranteed for you. You want to romance and flirt with people who are positive, loving, and loyal to you. Granted. Your affirmation today: I free myself from what I don’t need to receive what I do need. Lucky numbers: 3, 46, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Sunday to enjoy home and family. Mercury inclines you to talk about important issues with your partner, children or parents. You have the gift of expressing yourself successfully. Speaking the truth, being honest is better than lying. Open up to listen too. Your statement today: “I am a magnet that attracts love and abundance.” Lucky numbers: 19, 44, 20.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

A short trip brings you joys and a world of opportunities. Mercury favors studies, courses, short careers, documentation and legal matters. This is your time to move forward and complete what is necessary to achieve your goals. A weekend getaway will do you good. Your statement today: “I stay away from anyone who is toxic to me.” Lucky numbers: 5, 39, 15.