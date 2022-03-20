Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, March 20

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Happy return to the Sun. Today the Sun moves to your sign bringing you luck, health, prosperity and lots of love. Welcome spring and with it come new beginnings. Ideal time to start new projects, make dreams come true and reconcile with life. Your statement today: “Today I open my doors to personal growth, to positive and fair change.” Lucky numbers: 7, 34, 8.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The Sun gives you back what you thought was lost. It brings you luck in closing pending issues, negotiations, trips that you had canceled now materialize. You overcome resentments, lovesickness and forgive as part of growing spiritually. Your statement today: “I am willing to free my life from limitations and obstacles.” Lucky numbers: 32, 56, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The Sun on fire puts you to enjoy. You find very happy and fun friendships. You make very valuable contacts that illuminate your path towards achieving your goals. Leave shyness and fears behind and start enjoying life in all its splendor. Your affirmation today: “I can achieve everything I set out to do”. Lucky numbers: 45, 6, 31.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your moment of glory has arrived. You have everything to achieve success, obtain honors and recognition for your great professional, student work or in that which you love to do so much. The chances of making more money are very high. Take advantage and save for future tastes and needs that appear this summer for you. Your statement today: “I love progress.” Lucky numbers: 9, 44, 28.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Trips, day trips, new adventures and experiences of all kinds are announced starting today. Your protective sense is sharpened, but you will start with yourself. You protect yourself from everything that causes you pain, stress and takes you out of control. Then you will protect the people you love most. Your statement today: “I have God’s protection.” Lucky numbers: 30, 21, 50.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your intuition stands out. The Sun on fire alters your passions. That sex appeal is heightened in you and you seduce your person of interest very easily. Money by inheritance, by partners or by your partner’s side, comes to you. Avoid cursing. Bless and give thanks so that your blessings multiply. Your affirmation today: “I think positively and attract the positive to me.” Lucky numbers: 49, 39, 41.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

March and April are your months to love and enjoy love. The Sun favors any sentimental union and also business association. Singles face very strong people of character, leaders, who take the initiative to conquer. Your statement today: “I deserve to live well, be healthy, love and be loved.” Lucky numbers: 6, 40, 31.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The Sun activates your cooperative, hardworking and helpful side. You are very sensitive to everything that happens in Ukraine and also in your country. Personally, you have very special people who need your help and presence. Perfect time to create positive karmas. Your affirmation today: “By uniting in our common cause, we will find answers.” Lucky numbers: 5, 39, 19.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The energy of the Sun in the fire element influences your mood as well as your physical health. You feel younger and full of spirit to undertake everything that needs to be done, conclude and enjoy. Your taste for the artistic is highlighted. You are flirtatious and very open to conquests. Your statement today: “Beauty is born from an inner light that we all have.” Lucky numbers: 21, 5, 10.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Starting today, the energy of the Sun inclines you to focus on your home and family. You put all your effort into solving home issues. Many buy, sell or move homes. Children fill your agenda, just as parents or adults become part of your decisions to make. Your statement today: “I seek my own happiness and share it.” Lucky numbers: 46, 22, 10.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You find distraction and a certain peace in a sudden trip to share alone or in the company of someone special. Privacy is imposed to recharge batteries. You have overcome great events. The news about the war and world situation make you disconnect from everything to find peace in yourself. Your statement today: “I follow my intuition that never fails me.” Lucky numbers: 3, 48, 55.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Financial growth arrives with the entry of the Sun into Aries. Take advantage of every business, offer or job opportunity that comes your way. You find ways to multiply your savings. Invest or move your assets. You have the help of experts and successful people who will advise you what to do in these difficult times. Your statement today: “Money comes to me in droves.” Lucky numbers: 9, 20, 31.