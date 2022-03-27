Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, March 27

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Mercury enters your sign today. Ideal time to communicate effectively. Doors are opened to good and effective communication with people. Better understanding. A short trip, contracts, signing or closing of legal and financial matters are announced. Success, Aries. Your affirmation today: “Nothing affects me, nor stops me from achieving my dreams.” Lucky numbers: 8, 44, 19.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You receive news, communication from someone or important matter from the past. You feel connected to people from your past, whether they are alive or have transcended to another plane. Follow your intuition and be aware of what you dream. You receive guidance from angels and beings of light that protect you. Your affirmation today: “I am a being full of luck and blessings”. Lucky numbers: 5, 32, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Mercury, your ruler, leads you to initiate group activities. You are like the link that unites everyone in a common goal. Walks, visits and many calls, texts, emails occupy your agenda. Period to have fun and have a good time. Avoid gossip or inappropriate expressions. Your affirmation today: “I vibrate in total harmony with the Universe”. Lucky numbers: 4, 55, 28.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Everything can happen, positively speaking, starting today for you. Mercury favors your work area, the one that brings income and good fortune to your home thanks to your career or profession. Business trips, meetings, agreements, new projects are in your immediate future. If you are looking for a job, this is your moment. Your affirmation today: “My heart is filled with joy daily.” Lucky numbers: 40, 45, 17.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Mercury opens up opportunities for you in foreign-related matters. All that you plan: trips, new companies, businesses, benefit from the energy of Mercury. You feel more open to taking risks, venturing into something completely new to you. Your statement today: “I accept and love myself as I am.” Lucky numbers: 6, 4, 38.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Mercury awakens your intuitive side. Your curiosity is highlighted and you want to know everything about a very special person for you. Virgo will communicate everything that he needs to get out of his interior and that takes away his peace. Virgo also has to listen and be more empathic with those he criticizes. Your statement today: “Everything is and occurs in complete Divine order.” Lucky numbers: 45, 28, 18.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your mansion of love is filled with more positive energy with the entry of Mercury into Aries. The perfect time to discuss with your partner those issues that concern you, also about issues that make you happy. Express your admiration for that person of interest. Travel together, walk and have fun because life must be lived. Your affirmation today: “I can”. Lucky numbers: 9, 25, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your sixth sense stands out like never before. Pay attention to the signals of your body, to any discomfort. Mercury brings you together with co-workers, cooperating with community affairs, or volunteering for a cause. Many travel or help foreign people with success. Your affirmation today: “God can do everything”. Lucky numbers: 39, 55, 18.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Children or young people teach you great lessons in matters of love and happiness. Accept that times have changed. Flow, adapt to changes. Mercury urges you to regain your joy, jovial spirit, and zest for life. Your statement today: “I let out the child that lives in me.” Lucky numbers: 8, 44, 1.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Good time to find the home you need and to your liking. Mercury leads you to successfully negotiate real estate matters. Communication between family members is stabilized. You visit or they visit you. A busy but very happy period is announced. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Everything changes and it will be better”. Lucky numbers: 5, 27, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Mercury drives you to go sightseeing. Despite war issues, pandemic, expensive gasoline, nothing limits you to seek peace and distraction. Brothers communicate with you and you feel an important part of them. Studies, applications or requests are successful for you. Your statement today: “Everything I give from my heart multiplies in blessings.” Lucky numbers: 8, 18, 38.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Mercury opens the paths to abundance and prosperity for you. You live excellent experiences that you had never thought of experiencing. You join successful, prosperous people and every business you do has great possibilities of having a resounding success. Your affirmation today: “I live full of peace, love and abundance”. Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 28.