Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, May 1

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You open the month of May with a very powerful energy within you. You feel powerful, full of faith that everything you do will succeed. You live in abundance and you want to live in total prosperity. A new love or sentimental rebirth, if you are united, appears before you. Your statement today: “I live today and now to the fullest.” Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 17, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Start a special week for you. You dedicate yourself to taking care of yourself. A change of image, new clothes, cut or a new hair color makes you stand out and notice you more. Highlight your elegance and good taste. Projecting well brings Taurus more success. Your affirmation today: “I am a successful person, lucky and I live in abundance.” Lucky numbers: 8, 40, 12, 26.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Sunday to meditate on what you want most in your immediate future. Ask yourself if what you long for so much to happen will really benefit you. Wait for the right moment, God’s timing is perfect. If what you have asked for is not fulfilled, God has something better for you. Your statement today: “I flow and have faith because God knows what I need.” Lucky numbers: 6, 46, 21, 37.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Week to prioritize all delicate matters with the couple. If you are united, speak, communicate what worries you. Singles do not persecute those who ignore or treat them badly. Give yourself courage, Cancer. You are a prize that can only be won by those who value, love and respect you. Your statement today: “I have a lot to give to those who have earned it.” Lucky numbers: 18, 33, 49, 58.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

The arts such as music, painting and dance attract your attention. You express your emotions through what can speak for you: a painting, a song or a poem. Romance is highlighted this week. Fall in love with yourself, Leo. Take care, pamper yourself, love your whole being. Your statement today: “I accept and love myself as I am.” Lucky numbers: 27, 46, 9, 15.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Sunday to go out alone and take you for a walk. You need to distract your mind and fill your soul with self-love. Think about how much you give, what you do for others that you don’t do for yourself. Being selfish is healthy for you. If you are full of love, peace, good vibes, you will be able to give your best. Your affirmation today: “I am happy”. Lucky numbers: 5, 6, 33, 29.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You have started a period with new responsibilities. Your professional world opens a door to success, honors and recognition. Take advantage of this opportunity. Give the best of you. If you are looking for a job, be willing to give your best and grow in that workplace. Your affirmation today: “I am the best”. Lucky numbers: 44, 39, 21, 17.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Love is not blind when it hurts you, makes you cry and takes away your peace. That’s not love, it’s dependency on a person you fight to have at all costs. Love is good when it does not arouse negative or heavy feelings in you. Evaluate your relationship and make a decision that makes you happy. Your statement today: “I feel happier every day.” Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 29, 16.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You feel motivated to continue expanding your objectives, professional projects and personal goals. You have the help of your beings of light and guardian angels. Let yourself be guided, Sagittarius. Pending every signal from the Universe, messages, advice from others and what you dream of. Your statement today: “I work on a better future for myself.” Lucky numbers: 19, 53, 44, 23.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Give up feeling restless, insecure, full of doubts due to the erratic behavior of people around you. Take away the power to run your life. Focus on yourself and being happy doing good for yourself. Recover your self, your inner child and give him peace and love. Only then will you feel free and safe. Your statement today: “I give up being unhappy and accept every blessing that comes into my life.” Lucky numbers: 9, 13, 21, 39.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

May opens with lots of love and happiness for you. You find the key to make your days full of peace and love, of success and accomplished achievements. Your confidence in yourself and in what you do will make your self-esteem and self-esteem grow. No one can disturb your peace or bring negativity into your life. Your statement today: “I live full of peace and love.” Lucky numbers: 21, 39, 55, 7.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You begin to feel that everything that disturbs you clears up, disappears and opportunities open up that will bring well-being to you. Any legal matter or bureaucratic process is resolved faster than you expect. Avoid imposing your will on family matters. Flow, little fish. Your affirmation today: “Blessings rain down on me daily.” Lucky numbers: 8, 26, 41, 55.