Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, April 7

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Don’t keep regretting something you could have done and didn’t. Expand your knowledge through studies. Keep in mind that no matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start improving yourself. Don’t keep making excuses telling yourself you don’t have time. Lucky numbers: 45, 12, 8.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your desire to improve will open the door to better opportunities for studies, work or travel. It is necessary to organize yourself on a personal level. Make a visual chart of all those problems you have to solve and put them in order of importance. Stay calm. Lucky numbers: 31, 20, 15.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your thoughts will now be very well organized, being able to carry out more than one thing at a time. Your productivity multiplies. Today you will possess the gift of convincing others through your intelligence and the power of your word. You will project yourself very sure of everything you say and do. Lucky numbers: 33, 15, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will face difficult problems, but not impossible to solve. Someone very close to you will try to impose their will on yours, but their intentions will be thwarted by your willpower. Again you will have to be the director. Do not give in to the absurd demands of others. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 40.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

The tension with the family increases and you will have to make an effort to calm things down. Your sixth sense will be highly developed today. You will be able to clearly distinguish where the problem is that does not allow you to finish something for which you have been fighting for some time. Lucky numbers: 29, 32, 6.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You recover financially and then fall back into crisis, which means that you need the guidance of a professional. Save for when those unforeseen expenses arise that could put you out of your budget. It is time for you to inform yourself well about your finances. Lucky numbers: 13, 5, 22.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Do not expect so much from other people since each one works to the extent of their mental and physical capacities. It will be necessary for you to develop greater tolerance or patience today, especially with your family. Enjoy everything new that can come into your life. Lucky numbers: 4, 30, 1.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Don’t encourage what hurts you so much. Your jealousy towards that person you say you love will end up ruining that relationship if you don’t do something to overcome them. Beware of saying what you shouldn’t. Begin again to rebuild your life, light of heavy loads and willing to repair mistakes. Lucky numbers: 18, 43, 26.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not bury your ideas in the cemetery of oblivion. Take action so that you can progress, especially in the economic sector. It is necessary to update yourself on what you have abandoned due to lack of interest. Try to establish an adequate balance between your work and your private life. Lucky numbers: 44, 12, 8.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Give in to what you cannot change. Don’t complicate your life by wanting to solve everything your way. Lower your stress levels. Relax and take things slowly, one problem at a time. Do not try to cover the truth with lies to look good with others. Lucky numbers: 7, 24, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Make up your mind to seek the peace you so desire and need. It is imperative that you take time to replenish your energies. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to create, to emphasize everything positive in you. It’s time to start beautifying your home, your surroundings, to create your own environment, your special corner. Lucky numbers: 11, 46, 31.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Look for stability in your romantic relationships. There is someone by your side who shares your dreams. Give her more attention if you want that relationship to develop. The terrain today is very propitious for romance. Do not rush everything will go as planned. Lucky numbers: 6, 11, 21.