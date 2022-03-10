Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 10

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Planetary energy will return what was lost. Fear and insecurity end for you. Realize that you are neither the body nor the mind, you are the Divine creation embodied in its passage through the earth. Good luck comes to you in the new and untested by you. Everything you think and put your faith, you will achieve. Lucky numbers: 33, 12, 45.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

All work in contact with the public is well aspected. The different love, more spiritual, without chains is outlined for you. You will feel romantically attracted to beings of the same or younger age. Brighten up your life with invitations, dinners, theater, music or art. Set aside time to practice your favorite hobby. Lucky numbers: 26, 18, 3.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Doors are opened for you that were closed to you in relation to work or profession. Your talents will serve you well now. In love, do not repeat the old mistake of giving your heart to the one who conquers you with sweet words and studied details. Do not rush to say “yes”. Develop more cunning. Lucky numbers: 7, 37, 2.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Success is around you and if you are prepared, your time has come. Your union with spiritual beings or teachers will be of great help for your development both personally and professionally. You will feel strong, powerful and with a lot of vitality. Your inventiveness will be unlimited and there will be a change in your personality. Lucky numbers: 5, 20, 14.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your sentimental world is shaken. Do not discuss your intimacies with anyone. If you are single, do not think about marriages or formal unions for now. Control your nerves and temperamental reactions. Detoxify your body, your soul and your mind since the emotional could wreak havoc on your health. Lucky numbers: 16, 22, 18.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your power to communicate and convince whoever you want will help you in everything related to sales and purchases. Although we live in difficult times, you, Virgo, will be presented with an opportunity to become financially independent. Keep an eye out for offers, plans or negotiations. Lucky numbers: 8, 20, 11.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Love has very pleasant surprises in store for you. Take the initiative and flit socially. Opportunities will be presented to you to prove your indisputable talents. Decree daily that you are abundance, money, health, love and professional success. Visualize yourself as a winner in life. Lucky numbers: 10, 44, 26.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your physical health will be closely linked to your emotional health, so any problem, especially in your sentimental world, will affect you enormously. It is imperative that you do exercise, as well as Yoga and give yourself, if you can, a body massage. Don’t exhaust yourself wanting to do more than you should or can. Lucky numbers: 10, 50, 33.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Enjoy invitations, but not obligations. As you have learned to value and love yourself, so you will attract human beings willing to give you what you have always dreamed of. You will notice that your life has changed and that you are no longer the same. Your mind will be very clear and you will know what you want. Lucky numbers: 9, 43, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The spiritual will be your salvation. Thank the Almighty for everything that has happened to you lately as it has served you with wonderful lessons and has strengthened you emotionally. Everything that is travel, new studies, legal matters and greater harmony within you is positively exalted. Lucky numbers: 36, 20, 8.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your philosophy of life changes and you will laugh out loud at what used to keep you up at night. You already learned your lessons. You will now be more daring, more risky in your sentimental matters. You are very strong in the emotional aspect, less vulnerable and much clearer in what you want. Lucky numbers: 44, 32, 15.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The period of emotional ups and downs, depressions and disappointments ends and now you will feel reborn. Be clear, direct in what you express. Your frankness will serve as a weapon to clarify doubts or suspicions about family matters. You will now feel free and independent to live your life your way. Lucky numbers: 35, 19, 24.