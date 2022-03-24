Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 24

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Tensions and frustrations will disappear as if by magic. You will feel more relaxed and more communicative. You will be very sure of everything you do or say and you will earn the respect and admiration of other people. Love, money and health crown you. Go ahead, you’re lucky with you. Lucky numbers: 28, 9, 47.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Allow the truth to illuminate the dark side of your life. Listen, pay attention to the words or advice of those who love you. A sensitive, loving, tender and intelligent person will open their heart to you by entrusting you with a secret that you must keep as a vote of confidence. Lucky numbers: 14, 27, 16.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Soften with great sweetness the setbacks or problems you have with your family or with your co-workers. Listen well to what others have to say before launching into an answer without knowing for sure what is happening. Avoid any doubtful or turbulent situation. Lucky numbers: 12, 37, 8.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Be responsible with your words and with your money. Don’t say more than necessary. Be very careful how you express your feelings to others. Do not give information that you have not been asked for. Take advantage of the afternoon hours to rest since both your physical body and your mind need it. Lucky numbers, 7, 14, 30.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Do not let yourself be affected by people who only seek to mortify you because they envy you. Be receptive to all the good that surrounds you and you will see that little by little the negative will move away from your side. Every business you start now promises to leave you with magnificent economic results. Lucky numbers: 6, 30, 4.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Do not be vengeful with those people who once tried to harm you. Your greatest lesson towards them will be the success achieved by you in life. You know very well what you want and now you have the means to achieve it. Go ahead with your plans that success awaits you. Lucky numbers: 51, 20, 23.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Expand your cultural knowledge. Get involved in everything related to art, music or theater. Express all that creativity since you have more than talent to stand out and succeed. Diversify your interests, do not stay in the same for a long time. Lucky numbers: 5, 42, 18.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your patience reserves are very low. Stay away from people who can make you lose your temper. Avoid everything that accuses you of tension. Do not get involved in discussions of politics or religion. Respect other people’s opinion and demand that they respect yours as well. Lucky numbers: 28, 44, 3.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not keep looking for more complications in matters of love. Stay away from love triangles. Seeks to establish new relationships with less complicated people. Break free from those destructive patterns and harmful habits. Let go of everything that slows you down or destroys you. Lucky numbers: 49, 7, 13.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Modernize yourself, get in touch with the here and now. Put aside the old beliefs and go in search of the truth, in the world that you are now living. This will help you defend yourself, prepare yourself and face the changes that are occurring in your life. Set new goals, new aspirations. Lucky numbers: 50, 16, 31.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Clear away the fog that darkens your mind. Your sign represents the free mind, honor it. Avoid acting impulsively because if you keep control of your emotions you will be able to succeed in everything related to your work. Be alert to every opportunity for advancement. Lucky numbers: 22, 9, 39.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your mind will be soaking it all up like a sponge. You will like to associate or work in a group. The moment is excellent to get involved in new studies that are somehow related to your work or profession. Relationships with bosses or superiors are favorably emphasized. Lucky numbers: 32, 5, 2.