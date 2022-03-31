Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 31

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Continue to cleanse your soul, your home and your life. You win over those who want to harm you. The law of Karma is fulfilled and you know very well who is going to be the most affected. Learn to say no to what is not convenient for you and yes to what is good for you. Delve deeper into your goals and objectives. Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 3.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not give so much importance to what others may think about something that you are carrying out at the moment. Your future is in what you like to do the most and it will not always be to everyone’s liking. You have your own public, those who love you and know how to appreciate or value your work. Lucky numbers: 27, 10, 36.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Indulge yourself now your tastes not those of others. Lead your own lifestyle. Keep in mind that you make fashion by wearing what makes you feel good. Avoid friendships that are not frank and show you envy with their actions, words and gestures. Get away from all conflict. Lucky numbers: 10, 31, 18.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will complete projects already started and you will continue to listen to the advice of those you admire and respect so much. With the acquired wisdom you will be the teacher or guide of other people. Continue to be that honest, trustworthy and sincere person that you have been until now and you will earn everyone’s respect. Lucky numbers: 46, 37, 42.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your career or profession takes on new life. You will venture into the untested by you, into the unknown. Every challenge will attract you like never before. The money will come to you through debts that are paid to you, gifts, lottery, the truth is that it will flow more than before, but be careful not to commit madness by spending it without control. Lucky numbers: 20, 8, 15.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You will not lack problems today, but you will have the power to overcome everything. Give infinite love and attention to everyone who shares your roof or your friendship. Program yourself to be an angel of light and love for your whole family, since you will have to sweetly win a war with someone older than you. Lucky numbers: 19, 37, 3.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will intelligently combine productivity, creativity and pleasure. You will be more ambitious professionally. Your moment of regeneration has come. Something that will surprise you will be the development of your extrasensory or psychic faculties. You will feel the protection of your beings of light. Lucky numbers: 21, 8, 5.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Take things easy today, since you have been from one place to another lately without taking a break. You will make better use of your time if you organize yourself early in the morning and if you stay true to your plans. A money matter is resolved in your favor. Lucky numbers: 44, 39, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Everything that means union, society, is stabilized both in your work and in your personal life. You can count on cooperative, responsible and intelligent people who will help you with whatever you need to succeed. Everyone who approaches you will be to contribute something positive to your life. Lucky numbers: 12, 37, 10.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The stars put you on notice so that you control your expenses and effectively manage your finances, your money. Any business that arises, analyze it carefully, without haste. Defend until the last penny if you want to get ahead. Stay away from the one who seeks to pressure you into closing deals you don’t understand. Lucky numbers: 50, 3, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Although right now you think that the most important thing is money or your economic security, what you really need is to work more on your spiritual values. Every bond of love tightens and you will see the love reflected in each person, in each living thing. Lucky numbers: 44, 11, 16.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

A short trip or change arises unexpectedly to unite family ties. It is a good time to try your luck. You receive help now from people who care about your financial well-being. Your interest in learning is awakened, in searching in the beyond, in the unknown. Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 20.