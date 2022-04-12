Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, April 12

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Planetary energy endows you with extraordinary attractiveness. Your style is perfected and wherever you go you will leave a mark. Luck is with you and everything you start now will be very productive and will give you good results. Your self-confidence is strengthened. Lucky numbers: 16, 30, 4.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will be surprised how much you can endure, endure and overcome in difficult situations. When you think that everything is falling on you, you will be filled with courage not to let yourself be defeated. You have inner strength for many more things. God is always with you in the moments you need him most. Lucky numbers: 1, 20, 50.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You renew yourself in spirit and in image, Gemini. You now have the feeling that you can do more to enrich your life and improve your personal appearance. Children take a special interest in you. For those of you who are in the business of having a family, this is a fertile time to try. Lucky numbers: 21, 18, 1.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will be aggressive in love, you seek to communicate your feelings and although you are not very communicative now you will be able to do it better. It is not the best time to commit emotionally. Your social life is active and will give you the emotional outlet you need. You get help from friends or your partner. Lucky Numbers: 18, 44, 9.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Never give up, Leo, always go to you. It’s time to start over, with new attitudes, new concepts and renewed energy. For this you have to remove many grudges from your soul, forgive, forget and give yourself another opportunity to grow in all aspects. Lucky numbers: 48, 22, 10.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Many changes and adjustments in your workplace will affect your plans somewhat. Pay attention to your family and home affairs. Trust your inner voice, your intuition. Don’t be fooled by promises. Give time to what is now maturing, it is too early to make decisions. Lucky numbers: 7, 2, 41.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your honesty and credibility will be tested. When it comes to love, things are not going as you expect. You will have to have a little more patience with your partner and give that relationship time to mature. Clear up a misunderstanding with that friend who expects more from you. Lucky numbers: 25, 7, 16.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The way you present yourself to others will have a lot to do with your success or failure in everything you do. Investing in yourself will be beneficial for your personal relationships, for your business or to get a better job. Be more patient and you will see your dreams come true. Lucky numbers: 28, 4, 11.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Now you will find yourself with more independence to act and do things your way, but this does not mean that you do not take into account those who are close to you. It will not be easy for you to establish a balance between your family obligations, your profession and your personal needs. Set priorities. Lucky numbers: 17, 5, 14.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Everything rolls around you. The most important thing for now is your physical and mental health, which is the key to weathering the storm. It is very important and necessary to daily visualize a state of peace and harmony around you. Lucky numbers: 4, 23, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Things related to money seem a bit complicated and this makes your tensions and fears increase. Don’t stop, you can and must get ahead. The work and your personal effort will be rewarded. Have faith in yourself and in those who open the way for you. Very soon everything will become clear to you. Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 30.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will be in the planning for your future and that of your family. You want to reorganize your thoughts and see what things really matter in your life. You will give priority to everything that has to do with the family unit. You will value what others have to say or contribute to your life. Lucky numbers: 6,13, 23.