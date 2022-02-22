Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, February 22

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

A sense of renewal overwhelms you, even if problems arise that stop your progress momentarily. Get the best out of everything. Someone will give you something that you have wanted for a long time, thank him. You will be lucky in love and in games of chance. Lucky numbers: 19, 1, 28.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Take advantage of all that creativity you have and today is a good day to do it. Use your talents to secure your future. Start shaping your plans and you will see how you attract the money you need for those unexpected expenses and also for those vacations that you want so much. Lucky numbers: 41, 19, 26.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Displace your unique and creative talents. Decorate your home, your garden, your surroundings. Create a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere around you. Surround yourself with lights, flowers and pieces of art that inspire you and where you can relax, meditate and listen to music of your choice. Lucky numbers: 8, 22, 31.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Someone approaches you with new ideas, listen to their advice. Begin today to bury childhood traumas so that a new person can be born in you. Cut once and for all those threads that still tie you to the past. Free yourself so you can start a new stage in your life. Lucky numbers: 6, 45, 37.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Money-related things are causing you headaches. You have exaggerated your expenses and you are suffering the consequences of your actions. Put more interest in organizing yourself, in stabilizing yourself in the economic sector. Don’t keep buying expensive gifts. Give love, understanding, time and joy. Lucky numbers: 3, 45, 21.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Date or confront that person with whom you have recently had certain differences and openly tell him how you feel. Do not hide the truth or accept what you do not understand or what is not clear. Clear your environment of negativities and enjoy the unique magic of the current moment. Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 34.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

It is imperative that you live in perfect harmony with nature. Don’t worry unnecessarily. The fear that lives in you, reject it, let it go from inside you. Trust your Angels of light that never abandon you. Think that you already have what you are waiting for, what you want for yourself. Lucky numbers: 20, 15, 2.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Write down everything you dream since in your dreams you will be receiving messages of guidance and orientation. You will find an answer to a problem that seemed to have no solution. You can now enjoy with your family with greater mental and spiritual peace. Luck is now with you. Lucky numbers: 10, 50, 3.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Put aside any regrets or sorrow you feel for yourself and thank God for what you have now. Live fully with joy and with a positive mind. If you are single, do not tie yourself to anyone at the moment. A short romance arises in your life that will leave you with pleasant memories. Lucky numbers: 28, 9, 1.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Don’t get bogged down in the negative. You have before you a number of reasons to feel happy, complete and fulfilled, take advantage of them. If you have any unfinished business with someone, today is the best day to clarify or resolve it. Do not hold grudges, which poison the soul, the spirit. Lucky numbers: 19, 8, 43.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

It is important that you make changes in the way you manage your finances. Do not put your economic and emotional stability at stake. Because you do not have control over your expenses, you could now be lamenting the messes made in recent days. Lucky numbers: 7, 32, 10.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Go ahead with your plans, you will not lack money to invest in what you want. You now have guaranteed success in everything you do. Launch yourself into new paths and you will see your dreams come true. Friends and family sharing with you and supporting you in every project you do. Lucky numbers: 18, 5, 40.