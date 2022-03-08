Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, March 8

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Take responsibility for yourself. You recover in health, but continue to take care of it. Now it will be a matter of preventing and keeping you in optimal conditions. Reading, music and rest will be key to clearing your mind of worries. Lucky numbers: 8, 3, 2

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not want things to happen quickly, slow down your pace of life. The abuse of your energies will leave you exhausted and therefore susceptible to illness. If you capitalize on the negative that happens to you as a good experience, you will create possibilities to succeed in what you set out to do. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 12.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will now face stressful situations, such as problems at home. Try not to comment or encourage uncomfortable situations that lead to more friction and disagreements. Withdraw wisely until the storm passes. Give the wounds time to heal. Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 8.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The stars exalt your creativity to help you improve the conditions in which you find yourself, exploring new solutions. Face your responsibilities with your family and work, so you will free yourself from your problems. Don’t sit around waiting for someone to show up with the answer in hand. Lucky numbers: 15, 10, 1.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Forget yesterday forever, discard all rancor or revenge. You will achieve more in life if you calm down a bit and study your options. Everything you intend to do will be easy to achieve, but remember to follow the laws of man and God at all times before using your forces. Lucky numbers: 20, 4, 11.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Peace returns to your life and you assume a calm and peaceful attitude when it comes to wanting to transmit your way of thinking or feeling to your loved ones. Harmony in love resumes. Those who were going through trials will be able to give way to stable and healthy relationships. Lucky numbers: 6, 35, 2.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Small details become important when it comes to romance and conquest. Very soon you will see the fruits of your good deeds. Have patience and a lot of tolerance with those with whom you share your daily life. Avoid imposing yourself, measure your actions with the rule of what is fair and just. Lucky numbers: 4, 14, 1.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your love relationships improve since you are now more affectionate and accommodating towards your partner. Cultivate your social skills. Invite key people who can help you in your projects and share with them your ideas, your plans for the present and the future, that is the key to your success. Lucky numbers: 27, 50, 33.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Act more confident in yourself. If you make a mistake, accept it and learn from that experience. Do not want to hide or deny the things that have gone wrong for you, learn and accept them with courage. If you want to progress, use your experiences so you don’t make the same mistake twice. Lucky numbers: 2, 15, 41.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Don’t put so much responsibility on yourself, take things one at a time and if you can’t solve it, don’t despair as you can make the situation worse. The recipe is to avoid confrontations since there are subtle ways to achieve your goals. Talk to your beings of light and ask for guidance. Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 38.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your wise, direct and very convincing word leads you to resolve conflicts and misunderstandings. It’s time to put things where they belong, in their place. You are strong, determined and know where you want to go. Your family is still important to you and you can count on their full support. Lucky numbers: 28, 25, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The time has come to achieve achievements in foreign trips. Opportunities arise in love and your social connections will favorably affect your work. Put your stamp on everything you do, show your unique style, your individuality. Don’t let them manipulate you. Lucky numbers: 8, 47, 25.