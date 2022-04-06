Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, April 6

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You take out of your life a person who envies you and who you know, is not, nor has he ever been sincere to you. You put your love life in order and prepare for new beginnings. Something seemingly impossible is done for you. Now you will be satisfied with all your efforts and regrets will be a thing of the past. Lucky numbers: 13, 46, 31.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Taurus, even if you don’t motivate war, lately there is always conflict on your side. Your best option will be not to intervene. Let others do, order and say. Limit yourself to enjoying the events and seeing the positive side of everything and everyone. Have passionate fun. Lucky numbers: 36, 12, 9.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Keep going, Gemini. Do not continue to be a victim of your own sorrow. Open yourself up to love again, but without exaggerated expectations. Young and active people, such as children or relatives, will inspire you to fight and achieve what you were denied. Lucky numbers: 8, 42, 18.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

From the world of the occult, light, wisdom and understanding will come to you. Take advantage of all this energy to expand your professional and personal horizons. Don’t live in anyone’s shadow, don’t depend on anyone to be happy. Continue in your process of change and transformation. Lucky numbers: 15, 39, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Nothing gets away from you without first having something better waiting, something that it’s up to you to discover. You have the power in your hands to achieve the impossible. Use your mind creatively to improve, to open up new horizons and not to limit yourself by thinking negatively. Lucky numbers: 18, 43, 26.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Take things easy, Virgo, as it is very possible that you will experience confusion and insecurity in your personal relationships. Every feeling intensifies. Don’t talk more than necessary. Seek to relax and channel your energy through the development of your creative talents. Lucky numbers: 33, 20, 4.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will feel today full of passion for everything that is art, music, beauty or decoration. With your talents you will make the darkest corner shine. No matter where you are, you will make it a very special one. New and better friends enter your social circle. Lucky numbers: 45, 7, 31.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The strange, the mysterious can happen in your world of romance and pleasure. You will now seek the essence of things and people and you will no longer be carried away by appearances. You will be very generous and understanding towards those you love. Reflect, meditate before you commit. Lucky numbers: 30, 9, 27.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Live the moment. Do not seek refuge in the past since it is of no use to you. What did not work before, will not work for you now, it does not suit you. Convince yourself of the truth and above all accept it. Look at life through the eyes of love and you will find beauty in everything around you. Lucky numbers: 28, 13, 1.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Today you will be like an antenna picking up vibrations from your environment, both positive and negative. Pay special attention to any hunch or feeling that you have since your intuition will not fail you. Set aside time to enter the silence and communicate with your inner self. Lucky numbers: 41, 20, 35.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Don’t keep waiting for other people to be the ones to take the initiative. Believe firmly in yourself. Develop greater willpower so that you can get ahead in your projects or goals. You now have the power to open the paths that lead to success. Lucky numbers: 15, 46, 22.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Face your fears so that you can successfully overcome them. Ask yourself what really annoys or bothers you and what you need to do to improve yourself in life. Let go of everything that bothers you, that takes you out of your center of peace. Get away from the daily hustle and bustle and search within yourself. Lucky numbers: 27, 16, 11.