Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 16

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your social life unexpectedly picks up, leading you to make last-minute changes to your busy schedule. You may be forced to give in to your partner’s demands in order to keep the peace in the relationship. Don’t let your pride distance you from those you love. Lucky numbers: 3, 21, 7.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The planetary energy continues to cause transformations in your personality, your image and your physique. The interest in preventive medicine, natural foods, sports and exercises is awakened in you. You will be more active than usual which will help you finish your obligations on time. Lucky numbers: 9, 13, 22.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Indecision reigns in your life. It will seem like you don’t know where to go. Show your strong, fighting spirit and overcome that little crisis that afflicts you. Go in search of that good friend to talk and exchange ideas, thoughts and feelings. Lucky numbers: 9, 2, 15.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Changes and modifications continue both physically and emotionally. You will dare to do something that you have been thinking about doing for a long time. Your health comes to the fore now. You will seek a second opinion in everything that directly affects you. Lucky numbers: 6, 47, 2.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will be very ambitious and you will go after what takes you out of the routine in which you yourself have gotten. The confidence you have developed in yourself is further strengthened today. Good luck comes to you through other people such as friends, partners or associates. Lucky numbers: 33, 24, 18.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

What has to do with your family becomes important to you. The physical and emotional well-being of the relationship will play an important role in a decision that you have in mind to make in relation to your work or profession. Ask your beings of light to illuminate your thoughts. Lucky numbers: 4, 1, 26.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You are still in time to put into action the promises you made to yourself. Why not start today? Make an effort to move forward and achieve your goals. The satisfaction of having succeeded will strengthen your self-esteem and will be your best reward. Lucky numbers: 5, 1, 30.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Expect a reunion with someone you met recently and who made a very good impression on you. Make sure that you are not the cause of a conflict between your loved ones and that person. Study the terrain you tread well before launching yourself into a love affair. Lucky numbers: 18, 31, 42.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

A stroke of luck will give you the opportunity to make your dreams come true. Live grateful for life and share your happiness with others. Do not complain when something does not go as you expect and trust that everything in your life is in perfect Divine order. Have faith and you will achieve impossible. Lucky numbers: 33, 11, 9.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Don’t let unpleasant past experiences ruin your present moment. Everything is in God’s hands. He rests from your worries and invests your energies in continuing with your excellent work as the human and spiritual being that you are. Your paths are full of light. Lucky numbers: 19, 9, 3.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your vitality and your energy will be at their highest today, leading you to look for changes and to experiment with the new. Any trip, whether by air, sea or land, will be lucrative. Pack your bags and go in search of new horizons that will help you expand your knowledge. Lucky numbers: 7, 16, 22.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Avoid all kinds of exaggeration. Don’t complicate your life by creating or looking for problems you don’t need. Concentrate your energy on putting more interest to go after the conquest of what will give you economic stability. Trust your old friends when asking for advice. Lucky numbers: 32, 44, 10.