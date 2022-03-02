Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 2

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will now spontaneously live again under this New Moon. You will break with false conventions and you will feel free to create, love and enjoy life as your heart dictates. You will find joy in insignificant things and you will give value to what you ignored for years. Lucky numbers: 29, 31, 24.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Economic problems and unclear situations in relation to inheritance and unpaid debts are finally resolved in your favor. The moment is excellent to launch yourself to achieve what you want, especially in your romantic relationships. You will possess magic, charm and power of persuasion. Lucky numbers: 25, 36, 3.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Develop flexibility in your life, as you will need it when dealing with other people. It is imperative that you have more control of your time so that you can divide it wisely between work, home, family, love and friendships. You get job change offers. Study well what they offer you. Lucky numbers: 31, 2, 50.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Develop greater emotional strength so that no one can hurt your feelings. Do not decide anything under doubt or confusion. Get out of false obligations. Take the rudder of your life in your hands and head for new paths. Avoid all troublesome people who hold you back in life. Lucky numbers: 15, 9, 2.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

When you least expect it, money not earned by you will find its way into your pockets or your wallet, Leo. Save and invest for your best benefit. Beware of deception and manipulation. Do not trust in who smiles you the most. Realize that your happiness does not depend on anything or anyone external to you. Lucky numbers: 1, 46, 38.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

What you suffered in love will be rewarded in better relationships and more love. Old friends disappear and new ones arrive in your social circle. Your lucky star will lead you to speculate, play, bet and win. You will take calculated risks and good fortune will accompany you. Lucky numbers: 30, 14, 6.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your public image is enriched and you are valued like never before. You will look for essence in every intimate relationship. Join like-minded souls, spiritual people, people who march to the same rhythm as you, people who give to you and don’t take away from you. The difficulties and tests lived in the name of love, end. Lucky numbers: 12, 10, 4.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will overcome your inner demons and your major flaws. You will accept everything negative that you did and you can have your redemption. You will face, discover and nurture your inner child. You will feel the absolute owner of your life and your destiny. You will dare to speak, ask and demand what you need. Lucky numbers: 16, 27, 22.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will reach the hearts of other people through your word. The romantic setting will be full of emotions, excitement and sensuality. Those who are in search of love will move to new places where they will find beings who share their same dreams and interests. Lucky numbers: 15, 13, 46.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Do not continue tied by pity, pity to beings that delay you, invalidate and harm you. Help and serve, but think of yourself first. Clean your world of leeches. Bury all the sad and ugly of your yesterday and bravely face your beautiful and promising present. You are a being full of light. Lucky numbers: 11, 23, 47.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Practice meditation and prayer. Feed your spirit with positive affirmations. Live in constant union with your inner strength, that is, with the Christ who dwells in you. The Cosmos wants you to have pleasure, personal satisfaction and in one way or another it will provide you with the means to do so. Lucky numbers: 30, 14, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Value yourself and put yourself on an altar. Close yourself to the negative energy that may be surrounding you. Decree daily abundance and prosperity in your life. Open your mind and your heart to what love and friendship have in store for you. Your many talents will open doors that were closed before. Lucky numbers: 8, 19, 44.