Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 23

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your relationships are favorably emphasized, especially those of a sentimental nature. It’s time to talk about love. You will express yourself with sweetness and you will not skimp on showing love or affection to your partner. You will defeat enemies with a smile and conquer the hearts of many. Lucky numbers: 15, 5, 23.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Bury all useless worry both personally and professionally. Things will seem complicated for the moment, but you can do very little. Stay in your routine, adapt and go with the flow of those who intend to make you change your way of thinking. Lucky numbers: 30, 5, 1.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Bury worries as it is time for you to relax and enjoy those pleasant moments within your family circle. You will like to make changes in your home such as decorating and renovating the garden. The relationship with your parents or people older than you is emphasized favorably. Lucky numbers: 36, 3, 21.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is time to change negative attitudes and to clean up everything in your life that is holding you back. Begin by forgiving those who have offended you in any way. Resolve to bring love where hate exists. Eliminate defeatist thoughts from your mind and project yourself as a winner. Lucky numbers: 11, 3, 24.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will feel satisfied to be able to help others achieve their dreams or reach their goals. Your sense of fairness leads you to express your feelings in a more extensive way. You will like to exchange ideas and pay close attention to what others have to say without judging or criticizing them. Lucky numbers: 17, 14, 10.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your life is activated with new friendships that come to your space. Look for what is behind each mask that people wear. Do not let yourself be dazzled by those who offer a lot and remember that appearances are deceiving. Get in touch with friends or family you haven’t seen in a while. Lucky numbers: 44, 13, 19.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You regain your sense of direction and go straight to achieving your goals now. Your work becomes a source of inspiration to carry out other purposes in your life. A friendly person will give you their unconditional support. You have many talents that you have to develop. Lucky numbers: 22, 1, 6.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will find the solution to a problem that worries or bothers you. Your horizons expand in relation to your work, studies or profession. You will be sure of yourself, of what you want for yourself and your loved ones. You are at the top wanting to break with everything structured or conventional. Lucky numbers: 21, 5, 27.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You are reaping what you sowed in the past. Your wishes to stabilize yourself both financially and personally are coming true. You lean towards everything that brings peace, harmony, beauty to your life. Your taste for the arts is emphasized. The presence of love will become latent. Lucky numbers: 21, 10, 19.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Today will be an excellent day to put into action any idea that arises from your mind, no matter how far-fetched or crazy it may seem to you. Your attitude towards love changes and now they look for you, they want you and they love you with your virtues and defects. You will have the help of those who admire you and love you. Lucky numbers: 9, 22, 17.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Rectify mistakes and don’t forget the lessons learned through them. Maintain your spiritual and mental peace. Look for what gives you peace of mind since you will be sensitive and temperamental today. Make friends with yourself, with your loneliness and everything you want will come to you. Lucky numbers: 10, 2, 6.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You wake up today in a positive, festive and cheerful spirit. Take care, however, not to abandon your responsibilities both in your work and in your family life. You will be generating positive results in everything you propose. You will feel sure of yourself in everything you do and say. Lucky numbers: 39, 4, 33.