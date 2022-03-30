Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 30

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Strengthen your spirit so that you can face the temptations that affect your health. Calm down your rhythm of life a little, take things easy. Value your time. Many times because you are where you shouldn’t be, you can’t fulfill your immediate responsibilities. Lucky numbers: 15, 50, 6.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Today you will be inclined to give everything more importance than it should. Beware of falling into exaggerations especially when expressing yourself or communicating. Don’t forward comments that might be offensive to people you barely know. Avoid gossipy people. Lucky numbers: 18, 5, 13.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Clarifies doubts in everything related to legal matters. Get involved in everything that affects you directly and look for the solution to your problems. Don’t hesitate to seek professional help if things get difficult for you. Practice putting your tasks and obligations in order of priority. Lucky numbers: 1, 11, 32.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Excellent day to free your creativity and cast aside all complexes. Dare to explore new possibilities to progress in relation to work or studies. It is time to manifest your dormant talents and unleash your brilliant imagination. Your home will be your center of action. Lucky numbers: 14, 31, 2.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Walk your own path without caring about the critics or what they will say. Value yourself to be valued and respected. Clear your mind of prejudices and strengthen yourself like never before in the spiritual aspect. Make good use of your word always. Advise, guide those who need it. Lucky numbers: 5, 41, 29.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Today will be a day when it will be worth taking the initiative in everything and taking risks, Virgo. Make an effort with that person who is offering you a business opportunity that is difficult to refuse. The doubts you have will dissipate as you get involved in any new project. Lucky numbers: 22, 15, 42.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Simplify life by doing those things that really please you. Take your time for everything. Let there be no rush in your life. Relax, rest as much as possible and enjoy those little details that make life more tasty. The spiritual is by your side. Nothing and no one can get you out of your center. Lucky numbers: 40, 17, 8.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Complications arise in your work area, so you must be very aware of everything that is happening around you. Stay away from danger, Scorpio. The activities that you carry out in the tranquility of your home will be the best and safest for the moment. Lucky numbers: 33, 1, 4.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your economic situation will now undergo favorable changes. Express, communicate your needs and ask for help when you consider it necessary. Overcome shyness or fear of saying what you feel. Claim what is owed to you. Do not keep giving him long and be more aggressive when fighting for what is yours. Lucky numbers: 1, 45, 30.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You are in control of your finances and making good use of your money, I congratulate you. You well know that with a little more effort you will achieve the goal you have set for yourself. Your communication is favored by which you must demand what you deserve and that with your work you have earned. Lucky numbers: 16, 20, 3.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Starting today, make a firm resolution to free yourself from emotional burdens that do not belong to you. Live the current moment, the present and you will avoid many frustrations. Do not intervene in other people’s lives unless it is an emergency. Don’t put your faith where there is no light. Lucky numbers: 41, 2, 19.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The time has come to think seriously about yourself, about your future. Be more practical in your decisions and aim to finish every project. Your problems are less serious than you imagine. You recover from crazy things done in the past and you get away from everything shady or strange. Lucky numbers: 11, 28, 7.