Walter Mercado’s horoscope for today, Thursday, June 2

astrology predictions Walter Market they are widely known and many of them remembered. Years after his death, Dannette Benet Mercadohis niece and Puerto Rican celebrity collaborator, share on The New Herald what are the predictions in terms of love, money, work and health that each sign can expect this Thursday June 2.

ARIES

(March 20 – April 18)

Luck will be on your side, facilitating those paths that will lead you to realize your dreams. The planetary energy leads you to look to other places where you would like to put down new roots and these could be abroad. A close relative will lend itself to help you with whatever you need.

Lucky numbers: 32, 12, 6.

TAURUS

(April 19 – May 19)

Don’t let others decide for you. Who better than you to decide who you want by your side and what you want in life?. Be careful with your money. Analyze and investigate well everything that they offer you and that turns out to be too good to be true. Remember, you are the one who ultimately decides.

Lucky numbers: 3, 40, 39.

GEMINI

(May 20 – June 19)

You will be very sensitive, very aware of everything around you. Modify your character a bit. Your pride many times does not allow you to communicate as you would like. Break those emotional chains and let yourself be seen as you are, unique and special. Love surrounds you.

Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 22.

CANCER

(June 20 – July 21)

You will not receive much help from the stars today, but you will know how to manage to get ahead in whatever comes your way. Start shaping those projects you have in mind and put into practice any creative idea you have. Success awaits you, don’t keep postponing it.

Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 49.

LEO

(July 22 – August 21)

It is time for a physical and emotional break. Disconnect from everything that implies responsibilities, even for a couple of hours. Say yes to that person who is inviting you to share a few days of retreat and spiritual rest. Connect directly with nature.

Lucky numbers: 28, 1, 20.

VIRGO

(August 22 – September 21)

Expand your circle of friends as you have the planetary energy supporting you in the world of friendships and social. Dust off your going-out clothes, get ready, put on your best clothes and have a great time even when you’re barely in the middle of the week.

Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 3.

POUND

(September 22 – October 22)

Do not give opinions where they have not been asked and become emotionally independent of that person who controls you. The close coexistence with your relatives could be creating tensions that at any moment could become a difficult situation to bear.

Lucky numbers: 11, 4, 33.

SCORPIO

(October 23 – November 20)

After days of personal problems and contradictions, you come out rejuvenated and full of enthusiasm to fight against anything and ensure victory, both emotionally and professionally. Your good humor and jovial personality will be your trump cards.

Lucky numbers: 19, 37, 28.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 21 – December 20)

It is time to fulfill what you have promised yourself. Make up for lost time again and start taking care of your nutritional health. Be more persevering in everything and you will see excellent results.

Lucky numbers: 18, 5, 31.

CAPRICORN

(December 21 – January 18)

The stars tell you about a new job or a promotion in the place where you work. They will recognize your work and your creative talents. Every effort you make to progress will be rewarded. The blessings that someone who loves you sends you are showing their fruits.

Lucky numbers: 27, 8, 19.

AQUARIUM

(January 19 – February 17)

Take care and defend what has cost you effort and work, both to achieve and to maintain. A close relative will ask you for a favor that will surprise you. Prepare in advance if you have to say “no” without feeling guilty. In time everything will return to normal.

Lucky numbers: 46, 3, 20.

PISCES

(February 18 – March 19)

Listen to the wise advice of those who want to see you happy and follow it to the letter. May health ailments not be a reason to stay home today. Give yourself that opportunity to rejoice your life and you will see how you will miraculously recover in both physical and emotional health.

Lucky numbers: 14, 22, 16.