Walter Mercado’s horoscope for today, Tuesday, June 7

astrology predictions Walter Market they are widely known and many of them remembered. Years after his death, Dannette Benet Mercadoniece and collaborator of the Puerto Rican celebrity, shares in The New Herald what are the predictions in terms of love, money, work and health that each sign can expect this Monday June 6.

ARIES

(March 20 – April 18)

Do not wear barriers to yourself that do not exist. You have to knock on doors until opportunities arrive. Explore the world without fear, go on an adventure and recharge yourself with positive vibrations. Meditate, it is always a good idea to be alert.

Lucky numbers: 6, 45, 3.

Aries

TAURUS

(April 19 – May 19)

The willpower you possess is one of your greatest qualities, so take advantage of it to reach unimaginable places. Your sentimental life will improve; a new love arrives If something doesn’t offer you stability, let it go.

Lucky numbers: 40, 17, 6.

horoscope images for notes

GEMINI

(May 20 – June 19)

You have something that makes you very special and attractive in the eyes of others, make yourself noticed. If you don’t like or dislike something, it shows and the stars today tell you that your expressions will give you away. Take things easy.

Lucky numbers: 13, 9, 21.

horoscope images for notes

CANCER

(June 20 – July 21)

Love is not a fantasy or like in the movies, so land and plant yourself in reality; Don’t let anyone play with your feelings. Keep in your life what really suits you, to help you create new horizons.

Lucky numbers: 11, 22, 3.

horoscope images for notes

LEO

(July 22 – August 21)

Any way of expression that you develop will work for you to grow; manifest your creativity in every possible way, it will be a success. Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do todaysince someone could copy your ideas.

Lucky numbers: 38, 2, 15.

horoscope images for notes

VIRGO

(August 22 – September 21)

You will be able to face all the problems that come your way without having to ask anyone for help. Your determination will be the key piece to overcome the obstacles. Your dreams come true, the sun finally comes out after the storm.

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 5.

Virgo

POUND

(September 22 – October 22)

You get news from abroad that will brighten your day, since it is from someone very special to you. Don’t be afraid of anything, remember the phrase: “The only thing you have to be afraid of is fear.” Look for happiness, do things that make you feel good.

Lucky numbers: 10, 31, 9.

SCORPION

(October 23 – November 20)

Love will not go well: have fun with that person, but be careful because it may not go beyond a simple friendship. Every day make positive affirmations, remember that faith is everything and that is how goals are achieved. You will be more intuitive.

Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 40.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 21 – December 20)

Turn the page and stop living in the past, resentment is not a good thing, move on with your life and close that chapter once and for all. Your imagination tends to run very easily, so use it to delve into new projects, which will come off very well.

Lucky numbers: 22, 35, 4.

CAPRICORN

(December 21 – January 18)

Don’t be what you don’t want others to be with you: don’t encourage what you criticize so much. Do something for yourself and don’t let anyone control you, giving yourself time is always essential to maintain peace of mind. Don’t tell everyone about your projects.

Lucky numbers: 10, 45, 5.

Capricorn

AQUARIUM

(January 19 – February 17)

The tension at work will be the order of the day, but you must be calm and focus your energy on the positive. Make room for rest within your routinesince many times that brings more harm than good.

Lucky numbers: 44, 3, 29.

PISCES

(February 18 – March 19)

Unexpected news comes to you, so do not hesitate to take everything for you. You should. It’s time to seek peace and help others without looking at who. Someone who hurt you will come to ask for forgiveness.

Lucky numbers: 8, 41, 32.