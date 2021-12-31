Walter Sabatini: “I’d like to leave from Turin or Naples”

Walter Sabatini , one of the most experienced and experienced sports directors of Italian football, is “applying” from afar to be able to sit at the Turin desk one day. In an interview with Tuttosport, in fact, Sabatini expressed himself thus: “The disappointment remains as to how it ended with Bologna. I didn’t leave of my own accord. President Saputo showed me the door and I did not make barricades. The future? Let’s say that I’d like to start from historical clubs that in some way resemble me, for example Turin and Naples “.

Sabatini, in the same interview, also spoke of Tommaso Pobega: “My first two midfielders on the list would be Pobega of Torino and Frattesi of Sassuolo. Pobega looks like a player of the past, never in an identity crisis: the others wear make-up, he is true to himself. I think Milan , after the excellent year with Spezia, I wanted him to make a further step to Toro, but from next year I see him as the owner of the Rossoneri “. The sporting director also praised Juric: “He is one of the emerging coaches, at Turin he is confirming what he did in Verona. Apart from him, I like Zanetti from Verona and Andreazzoli from Empoli.”