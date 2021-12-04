Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, grandmother and granddaughter “by mistake”

There are stories that deserve to be told, especially at Christmas. Because they are good for the heart and they represent an example of how the world could be a better place if we all did our part in terms of readiness for others and welcome.

The story that has been moving the United States for years now is that of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, whose lives have crossed due to a fate: a message sent by mistake from which a splendid friendship and a bond was born that gave birth to a family tradition.

The beautiful story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench

Jamal and Wanda met in November of 2016 when she accidentally sent him a message actually intended for the grandson and inviting him for Thanksgiving dinner. Once the problem was cleared up (his nephew had changed his number), Jamal still asked for hospitality for dinner, initially joking. Wanda’s response, however, left him stunned: “Of course you can come. That’s what grandmothers do, welcome everyoneShe would have replied.

So they met and a good relationship began that continues today. “It was totally unexpected, but she was so sweet,” admitted Jamal, who added, “It reminded me that there are still some beautiful people in this world. She is a very tender woman and she gave me feelings that made me feel immediately at home “.

Since then, Jamal has been going to Wanda and her family for dinner every Thanksgiving day, carrying on what is now a beautiful tradition. He was close to her even last year, when her 42-year-old husband died in April of Covid.

To document their meeting and their affection every year a photo that Jamal publishes on his social networks, a reminder for everyone of the fact that good things happen and that people with big hearts and willing to give love exist, if only we expose ourselves a little.

