Wanda: “Icardi wanted to leave football for me. I apologized to China because … “

After long weeks of fueling gossip on social media, the wife of the PSG striker has decided to tell everything to Susana Giménez

“Mauro wanted to leave football for me, now I trust him. In China I also apologized for the story on Instagram, it was not very elegant”. Wanda Nara speaks and talks about the Icardi case. After long weeks of fueling gossip on social media, the wife of the PSG striker has decided to tell everything to Susana Giménez exclusively, transforming the alleged adventure of the PSG football player almost into a reality show.

“I was, well, we are always together, we are a very close family. We were in the countryside. We were riding horses. They asked me for a photo of the girls and I remembered that I had it on Mauro’s phone. Then I found a chat when I searched . Being a well-known person (China Suarez) my impulse was to tell the story on Instagram “.

“In the message there were things that a woman with the values ​​that I have would never have written and would not have expected them to tell me from the other side. They write a lot of things, they tell something about Ibiza. I took the first plane and I’m returned home to Italy. Later, talking to friends, they said to me: ‘You’re making a mess.’ I said to Mauro: ‘Would you forgive me if I found such messages on my phone?’ And he said, ‘No, I’d get a divorce’. “

“He followed me to find me, to talk. I went to another place, I took some time to think. A lot of people say it was nothing, that it was nonsense. He told me that if we separated, yes. he would have retired from football. It was he who told me that there was a meeting and that it was nothing, that it was nonsense, the mistake of his life. Here in Paris. “

“The first thing I did was call her (China Suarez, ed) and apologize for that inelegant story on Instagram. Mauro told me how things went, he’s sorry. I looked him in the eye, we were alone , I believe in his regret. I think that’s not what we want. I understand that a footballer has a million chances … But I totally trust Mauro. If he weren’t, I wouldn’t be able to stay with him. Everything happens in life. for something. This had to happen. “

November 24, 2021 (change November 24, 2021 | 12:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link