Wanda Nara and Icardi excluded from the celebration for Messi: background

So obvious the Golden Ball to Leo Messi, so unpredictable the media impact of the failure to invite a Mauro Icardi it’s at Wanda Nara at the gala that consecrated the champion with his seventh career award to history. A hyperbole that is gripping the Argentine information, thanks to the explosion of Wanda gate and the relative epilogue (which is not really the end, according to the latest statements of the China Suarez) which abundantly doses the ingredients of a diatribe that invests directly the Nara.

Leo Messi, the party for the Golden Ball: Icardi mystery

Between Messi and Icardi there would be no idyllic relationship, journalists suspect Los Angeles de la Manana? It is a question from which to start and which has a very intriguing answer. Own Angel de Brito, on its social channels, highlighted the strangeness, this anomaly linked to a very noisy absence by the most followed couple in South America and Europe and perhaps on a global level.

In a live broadcast, the reporter and TV presenter reconstructed with Yanina Latorre this unpleasant situation, revealing that there would be one “Personal matter” between Paredes And Wanda. Hence the exclusion of the couple, who would seem to be on excellent terms with Messi and his wife Antonela.

The reconciliation between Wanda Nara and Icardi after the crisis

In the troubled separation, which ended in an equally complicated reconciliation, between Icardi and Wanda Nara the component is also added M., that is to say Messi. An unfortunate situation that took place in conjunction with the less sensational celebrations of Wanda for reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

The celebration, shared with the PSG and the entire team group of the seventh Golden Ball therefore he would not have bumped alone Cristiano Ronaldo and left unfulfilled the dreams of Robert Lewandoski And Jorginho. Even in the moment of fun, for the clan Icardi a small but inevitable controversy would have taken place following the victory of Leo.

Festa Messi: the group photo without Wanda Nara

In the photo of the wives of the players of the PSG, is missing Wanda Nara which has passed the 10 million mark confirming itself as a planetary star, able for some time to go beyond the borders of Argentina and establish itself as a model and influencer in Italy, France, Spain.

A success that, however, he wanted reserved. According to what can be seen from the stories, the two would have spent last evening at home: Icardi dedicated to Donnarumma And Messi their stories by photographing the live broadcast of the France Football, a detail that would have fueled the belief in followers and in Argentina that Mauro And Wanda were not present at the party.

The same Yanina Latorre, who launched the indiscretion on the personal facts that would have dictated the choice of this important lack, he commented leaving open the hope of a clarification, on the part of Wanda Nara. An issue on which, up to now, there is no detail, nor confirmation.

