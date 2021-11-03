Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are again in crisis: that’s why

There is no peace for one of the most famous couples in the world of football

New episode of the soap opera Wanda Nara-Mauro Icardi. A few days after the peace between the two, celebrated with a romantic post on social networks, the attorney and the footballer of Paris Saint-Germain are again in crisis. In the last few hours, the attacker has deleted his Instagram profile while the former Big Brother Vip commentator has left Paris, where she moved for the love of her husband along with her five children.

According to what is reported by the Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre, who has been consulting sources close to the couple, Mauro for weeks Icardi would resume hearing China Suarez, the actress and singer who sparked the crisis with Wanda Nara. It seems that after the scandal the two exchanged new messages on Telegram, considered safer than Instagram and WhatsApp. Icardi, however, would have forgotten to delete the last chat that would have been thus discovered by his wife.

The reaction of Wanda Nara, who left Paris to return to Milan, where she owns a house, would therefore not be long in coming. The most sensational gesture, however, was another: the 34-year-old deleted her from her Instagram profile photo of the reconciliation with Mauro Icardi. More than clear sign that the spouses are at loggerheads.

In the Argentine TV program Intrusi Karina Lavicoli assured that there was a furious quarrel between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi: “They fought again and she ran away to Milan. At this moment they are separated. Everything goes wrong”. For now, those directly involved have preferred not to make any statements about it.

Mouth sewn as well by China Suarez. The artist has recently returned to Argentina after having worked in Spain for about a month, on the set of a new film together with Alvaro Morte, the famous Professor of the Paper House. Meanwhile, always from South America, gossip experts have blasted that Icardi would try to seduce another woman in the show.

Before trying with Suarez, the former Inter player would have courted – but in vain – the model Rocio Guirrao Diaz, married to businessman Nicolas Paladini and mother of three children.