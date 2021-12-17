“Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi sued for money laundering: salary divided between bank transfers and a percentage in the black”

This time things for Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are going badly. Not even the time to archive the gossip monstre on the betrayal by the football player – culminating in a sort of soap seasoned with social insults, alleged love triangles, hot messages from the football player with Eugenia China Suarez and divorce threats – that the couple is grappling with a new scandal with disruptive potential. In fact, from Argentina the news bounces that the two spouses have statthose reported for money laundering. But there is so much more. The complaint was presented a few days ago at the court of Comodoro Py in Buenos Aires and in a few hours it went around the world: other charges weigh on Maurito and Nara, including “institutional violence “and” structural corruption “, according to the lawsuit filed by Fernando Miguez, owner of the Fundacion por la Paz y el Cambio Climatico de Argentina, against the Work Marketing Football Srl, the couple’s society.

The news is popular in all the main Argentine newspapers, not just the sports ones, and the headlines are more than eloquent. “Nuevo escándalo: Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara enfrentan a denunciation by lavado de dinero in Argentina”, headlines Clarín, the most important Argentine newspaper. “Denouncing Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi by lavado de activos,” he yells Scope, one of the country’s leading business newspapers. And of course he also writes about it Olé, one of the most widely read sports magazine in Argentina, which talks about «presumed lavado de activos». Just as Nara flew to Buenos Aires to launch its new beauty line, Wanda Nara Cosmetics (it was harshly criticized also for the very scarce buffet served at the opening of one of the new stores), the news of the inquiry, which it would also involve other activities of the couple, from the creation of a clothing line, the WANDA brand and, indeed, Wanda Nara Cosmetics.

All Argentine newspapers explain that the company of Icardi and Natra «would have the objective of housing monetary funds following sporting activities of a shareholder, then used for allow any funds to the black capital market obtained outside of any contractual agreement, it is thought to avoid international tax disbursements ». A practice, we read, «common among those who carry out their activities within the international sports regime, who would receive their own salary divided into money by wire transfers and a percentage in black money and in this way proceed with money laundering and then turn into genuine income that can be demonstrably over time as it is of legal origin ». The comment from the couple? Nobody. Icardi posted on social media a series of shots taken during training with Paris Saint-Germain, Nara instead posted an exorbitant number of stories on Instagram documenting the inauguration of the new store of her cosmetics brand and the crowd bath in a commercial center of the Argentine capital. Their lawyers will speak.