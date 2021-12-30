Wanda Nara and the bodyguard’s declaration of love: Icardi fires him!
Filed China Suarez, new problems arise between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. Within a few weeks the situation would have reversed and the sportsman would not have appreciated the proximity between his wife-agent and his bodyguard. Specifically, as reported by the Argentine media, the attacker would not have appreciated some statements by Agustin Longueira on social networks. The bodyguard, with a military background, answered some questions of the followers on Instagram, indulging in somewhat spicy answers. “Do you like Wanda?“someone asked. “I love her”, Agustin replied unfiltered.
The spicy responses of the bodyguard
“Is Wanda fantastic?”another follower asked. “An absolute genius”, Longueira assured. Right after the hottest question: “Would you like to join Wanda?”. “Who wouldn’t want to?”, replied the bodyguard. And then again: “How do you feel about Wanda?”, “A lot of love”, “Would you start a relationship with a married woman?”, “Yes”. Affirmations that apparently would have annoyed Mauro Icardi a lot, who would have decided to remove Agustin from his wife. The Argentine journalist Rodrigo Lussich broke the news: “They never called him again, he was cut off.”