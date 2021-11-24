Wanda Nara breaks the silence on the crisis with Icardi: “So I understand”

It all started with an Instagram story, which hinted that the bubble had burst. And so, in fact, it was. Wanda Nara he left Paris with his children, to return to Milan, in Italy; then it was joined by Icardi and tears followed one another and reconciliations (at regular intervals) which amplified the extent of this marital crisis. Their separation has turned into a public matter and the reconstruction of those days also took place and is consumed in an exclusive interview, through the story of Wanda Nara to the reporter Susana Gimenez, which has allowed itself to be portrayed on Instagram from the model and agent.

Wanda Nara’s confession

The confession of Wanda, the first interview focused on the crisis that went through and marked her marriage, was collected in a reconstruction without contradiction, a sort of merciless session of analysis, very strong, full of details that Gimenez led from Paris, where he reached the Nara.

The preview of the exclusive interview with Wanda Nara

In the preview of the Argentine TV special Telefe Noticias shared on social networks, Wanda he retraced the most critical moments of the separation, entrusting the difficulties to these words.

“Mauro and I are always together, we are a very close family”, thus began the showgirl who then told in detail how she discovered the messages between Icardi and the China Suarez. “We were in a field, the girls were riding horses and I was talking to the girl who organizes our parties in Paris. He asked me for a photo of the baby for the birthday invitation. I remembered that there was something on Mauro’s cell phone and then I started looking. That’s where I found screenshots of a chat with a famous woman you know, ”she revealed Wanda, without ever naming Maria Eugenia Suarez. “It doesn’t change a thing for me to know what happened between Mauro and China when they met ”, the prosecutor reiterated to underline how, in her opinion and in her personal perception of what happened, it was the learning of this meeting, of her attraction towards another, the knot.

Icardi-Wanda Nara: the story continues

To disillusion Wanda, therefore, the will or even the desire to escape from their couple’s relationship Icardi to whom he reiterated, however, to nourish trust; the Nara did not leave room for alibis, highlighting the significance of that fact, regardless of the details that were disclosed, directly or not, about the Parisian meeting between the attacker of the PSG and the China, even if at the request of the Gimenez, Wanda confirmed that, despite everything that has happened:

“My relationship continues and I trust Mauro”. Even their escape to Dubai would be read as a return to the love and passion of the origins and to mend.

The story on Instagram dictated by impulsiveness

In the same interview, Wanda Nara she dwelt on the decisions dictated by anger and her impatience, in the face of the observation that Mauro Icardi, her husband, was trying to forge a relationship with another woman:

“All that has gone wild is the price I pay for being too impulsive. It’s my fault because instead of letting off steam with my sister or a friend, I was very angry, I took my phone and made a story on Instagram “, she explained. Wanda.

It would have been this lightness on the part of Icardi, to break the agreement with Wanda Nara, who did not hesitate to reiterate that until then she had never had any signs of a crisis from her spouse and how, between them, there were no limits also relating to the consultation of their respective smartphones and their contents.

“I always checked Mauro’s cell phone and never found anything. We have always shown ourselves everything. We trust each other and tell each other everything, ”explained Wanda.

This is the version of Wanda, aired Tuesday evening, to which Icardi – at least until now and except for a final appearance – he preferred not to give a real replica.

