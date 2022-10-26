Wanda Nara celebrated the title of Boca despite the fact that she is a fan of River and the memes exploded

The end of the 2022 Professional League was exciting. Until the last moment, Mouth Y Racing they disputed the title. The definition was in favor of Xeneize and many celebrities echoed the outcome of the championship. Among all of them, Wanda Nara It was the one that attracted the most attention.

The media, well-known River fan, posed with an official shirt of her classic rival and celebrated in a big way. “Chicken always, but I have a blue and yellow part. Congratulations”He posted on his Instagram account.

Wanda Nara uploaded a photo to celebrate the Boca championship, even though she is a River fan. (Photo: Instagram / wanda_nara)

The posting did not take long to go viral and hundreds of users questioned the ex? of Mauro Icardi for being “double shirt”. Also, there were no shortage of memes and witty comments about it. We share the funniest:

Users’ reactions after Wanda Nara posed with a Boca shirt despite being a River fan. (Photo: Twitter)

Wanda Nara’s children forgave her and received her in Istanbul with a tender surprise: “Mom, we love you”

Wanda Nara returned to Turkey this weekend and He was reunited with his children and with Mauro Icardi after spending the last month in Argentina. Far from the controversial statements they made about L-Ghent days ago, her three oldest children, the result of the relationship that the media had with Maxi López, they waited for her with a tender surprise.

On her official Instagram account, she shared several photos of the gifts her children had prepared for her. “I love you mama”Constantino and Benedicto wrote in the letter that the model published in their stories. Later, the businesswoman he took a picture hugging Valentinothe eldest of his men.

Wanda Nara showed the surprise with which her children received her in Turkey (Photo: Instagram / wanda_nara).

The postcard shows Wanda lying on a couch next to the 14-year-old preteenwho did not hesitate to shoot at L-Ghent after the Rumors of romance between the artist and his mother. Weeks ago, Valentino treated the Cumbia 420 referent as a “clown” and labeled him in a publication.

“The best medicine”: Maxi López’s complicit message after Wanda Nara’s reunion with her children

After the reunion with her children, the businesswoman uploaded photos to her social networks with them. The striking thing that Mauro Icardi he did not appear in any of the snapshots. For this reason, a comment he made called attention Maxi Lopez in one of the posts.

“The best medicine”, wrote the ex-husband of the media with three blue hearts in the Instagram post where she is seen sharing hugs and warm homemade gifts with Valentino, Benedict, Constantine, Francesca and Isabella.