Wanda Nara, “I want to get inside her”. Hot messages from the bodyguard, Mauro Icardi fires him in the trunk – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi it will also be much loved by women, but also Wanda Nara he is not joking. So much so that new problems would emerge in the couple after the case of China Suarez. Basically, now, as he reports the Corriere dello sport who cites some Argentine media, it would be Icardi who was very jealous, who would not have liked a suspicious sympathy between his wife – who is also his agent – and his bodyguard.

The attacker in particular would have gone on a rampage over some statements made by Agustin Longueira on social networks. The Nara bodyguard, who has a military background, answered some questions from his followers about Instagram, in a rather ambiguous and spicy way. For example, when asked: “Do you like Wanda?”, He replied: “I love her”.

It’s still. “Is Wanda great?” Asked another follower. “An absolute genius,” Longueira promptly retorted. So the most risqué question: “Would you like to join Wanda?”. “And who wouldn’t want to?”, the bodyguard answered without filters. And then: “How do you feel about Wanda?”, “A lot of love”, confessed Agustin. “Would you start a relationship with a married woman?”, “Yes”. Too much for Mauro Icardi who got very angry, so much so that he decided to fire him on the spot to get him away from his wife. News that was revealed by the Argentine journalist Rodrigo Lussich: “They never called him again, he was cut off,” he said.

