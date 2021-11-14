“Wanda Nara, I was with your husband”, the tragic phone call from China Suarez

The couple formed by Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi never ceases to be at the center of gossip. After quarrels, scenes, reconciliation and accusations of treason now come fromArgentina burning revelations about one phone call that Wanda would have done to the alleged rival in love, China Suarez. Here’s what the two would have said and what would be happening between the two spouses.

Everything has been said about the crisis between the agent and the player. The latest rumors claim that there has been an actual meeting between “Maurito“And the model and actress Eugenia” China “Suarez, suspected from the first moment by Nara of ruining her family. The two would meet in a hotel in Paris. Obviously, the wife of the Paris Saint-Germain footballer, once she found out everything would go on a rampage, even deciding to put an end to marriage.

To spice up the story there is an alleged phone call between Nara and Suarez. Wanda, with a broken heart, would have decided to speak with the actress to get details on the meeting that took place between her and Icardi, communicated to Nara by an anonymous email. The content of the call was revealed by journalist Paula Varela during an Argentine program, “Intrusos “.

Contrary to what one might imagine according to the journalist the two would be able to discuss keeping calm. Unfortunately, however, confirmation of the meeting between the “China” And “Maurito“. “It is true that I was with your husband“, The actress would have immediately admitted. This, moreover, would have immediately pointed out: “Don’t worry, we didn’t get to consume because Mauro couldn’t”. This statement confirms the words of Icardi, who would have explained to his wife that, in the throes of a fever, he would not have had any kind of physical relationship with the actress, with the exception of a few kisses.

Then, as told by the Argentine journalist, another hard blow would come for Wanda. Suarez would have defended herself by attacking the player, saying he started flirting with her and not the other way around:

“What started it all was your husband. That he doesn’t lie and tell you the truth, because you threw everything on me and what started it was your husband. He told me that you were separating, that you were very bad, so ask him for an explanation too. “

Icardi-Nara, happy ending or truce?

Wanda Nara, obviously hurt by these words, would have decided to leave her husband for the second time in a few weeks. Apparently, though, the calm seems to have returned, at least temporarily, between the two. Judging by the Instagram photos posted by the football player in recent days, Wanda would have forgiven her husband again, with whom she flew to Dubai. This happens a few days after their ferocious quarrel in a restaurant in Milan, while Mauro was desperately trying to win back the entrepreneur. Peace made or simple truce? We’ll see.