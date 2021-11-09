Wanda Nara, Icardi confesses the betrayal: the phone call of the truth

Mauro Icardi he can no longer hide: the hottest details of his relationship with China Suarez are now in the public domain and no longer worth denying. For this the attacker of the Psg would have called Yanina Latorre, confirming the rumors. “He told me that everything I’ve said here in Lam is true. That’s the day he met with the China he booked the room in the name of the polo player Facundo Llorente , that the brother-in-law Jakob von Plessen he slept in the car and gave Eugenia the pink PSG jersey that she had asked for ”. He would also participate in the phone call Wanda Nara and the discussion would soon be heated.

Icardi and the deep throat: the details on the night with China Suarez

Wanda Nara and Icardi wanted details on the identity of the alleged deep throat: “They wanted to know who was the person who told about the meeting with China Suárez in the hotel, because only the two of them, Eugenia and Zaira’s boyfriend, knew about it”. The PSG bomber would not have wanted to provide further details, “but he didn’t deny either.” “He is calm, he has assured that he wants to continue his marriage because he loves Wanda Hey guys “.

