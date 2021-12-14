Wanda Nara lands in Argentina: “I don’t write to married people. The name…”

Icardi’s wife returned to her land with her children: the attacker will join her later. And the reporters stormed her with cameras

Wanda Nara, in the company of her five children, she left for Argentina. As soon as she landed in her country, she was attacked by cameras: the latest vicissitudes with her husband held court for weeks. And so they immediately tried to extract some statements from her. LAM journalists succeeded and broadcast the video: “Eye – he told reporters as he passed through the airport – wait because I don’t want to miss any of my children“.

They asked her why she changed her name on Instagram, from Wanda Icardi to her maiden name and she explained that it’s a marketing matter: “For the brand of my makeup company”. Her arrival in Argentina anticipates by a few days that of her husband who will join her when the Christmas break also arrives for PSG.

The sister, Zaira, has not yet forgiven Maurito for what was done to Wanda and she replied: “It’s okay, we’re a family. She is not angry with anyone“. «My interview with Susana Gimenez? Very nice. We are used to criticism ».

And about his rival in love he said: “I’m only talking about me. However, there are many girls who write to footballers on social media. Many also write to me. But I don’t write to married people, I’m married and I have a family“. “Has the relationship with Maxi improved? Our relationship has always been pretty good, ”he added.

Before getting into the van that was waiting for her to take her and her children home, she answered another question: “If China Suarez passes you by, what do you do? Do you greet her, talk to her, hug her?“. His reply was ironic: “Now I’m going to look for her at home. If it is to take her by the hair? Hi, guys, thanksHe said laughing.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 11:24)

