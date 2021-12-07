Wanda Nara, now it’s yellow: birthday without Icardi?

Wanda Nara is planning a trip in style. It was she who revealed a detail in one of her latest social stories. “What bag do I take to Baires like me?”, he asked his followers on Instagram , suggesting an imminent trip to his Buenos Aires, Argentina . As if that were not enough, the younger sister Zaira Nara gave some more details on the birthday of the Argentine showgirl, which will fall this weekend.

Icardi and Wanda Nara, program for the weekend

According to local media, Wanda Nara will be present at the “Personajes del Año” party organized by the Argentine magazine “Gente”. The gala evening falls on December 9, on his 35th birthday. Zaira expressed the wish to “be present at the event together” to be able to spend his birthday together. Judging by the latest social stories published by wife of Icardi, it seems that his wish will be granted. But what will become of it Maurito? Certainly he will not be able to be absent for the whole weekend given the numerous commitments with the Psg, on Sunday evening against the Monk. Probably the Argentine will have to stay in Paris while Wanda will spend the weekend with her sister: a scene already seen in the fateful weekend of the Milan Fashion Week and the luxurious Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Hotel. Far Wanda, Maurito in Paris alone: ​​almost a deja vù …