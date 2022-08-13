Wanda Nara published a private chat with Maxi López and surprised her followers

Wanda Nara denied having a bad relationship with Maxi Lopez, the father of his three children -Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto-. To prove what he said, posted a private chat.

It all started after the media businesswoman enabled a box of questions so that her followers could ask her what they wanted. It was then that a user wanted to know why she is not showing the boys like her before. “They are with their dad”, He replied along with the capture of a video call.

Regarding whether she misses them, she assured that she does, but made it clear that she is calm because she knows that they are well, happy and enjoying themselves. As proof of what she said, she published the capture of a conversation with Benchu ​​-the youngest of the three- where it reads: “The thing is that I miss you but I am happy for you that you are enjoying it”.

Wanda Nara spoke about her relationship with Maxi López, the father of her three children. (Photo: Capture Instagram /wanda_nara)

Finally, another user wanted to know what her relationship with Maxi was like. “Do you get along very badly as they say in the press?”, was the question to which Wanda reacted by publishing a capture of a private conversation with the footballer.

There you can see that They have a cordial relationship where they chat about the kids and send each other photos telling what they are doing with them.

Wanda Nara reacted to the news that she is the most desired woman by Italians

Wanda Nara answered the questions of her followers and told How do you feel after being chosen as the most desired woman by Italian men?.

“I love Italy and its inhabitants much more, they always make me feel at home”expressed along with an emoji of a heart and another of the country’s flag.

Wanda Nara responded to questions from her followers. (Photo: Capture Instagram /wanda_nara)

According to the results of the survey carried out by an Italian dating medium, Wanda came in first place ahead of the model and actress Alena Seredova and the actress Kristen Stewart.

Following the request of her followers, Wanda shared her tips to “assert yourself as a woman.” “Work, independence and assert your ideas and personal dreams”he indicated.

Regarding your recommendations for “be so goddess”, responded with a photo eating pizza. In this way, she reaffirmed her expressions when weeks ago she said: “Girls… if I am so successful being like this, I recommend that you start hitting the pizzas without guilt.”