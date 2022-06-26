Entertainment

Wanda Nara shows off her curves under the sun and lying in the pool

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

The exuberant and radiant Argentine model, Wanda Narahas once again been the center of attention on social networks, showing off the most hidden parts of her figure while enjoying a relaxing break in the sun.

The wife of the Argentine forward of Paris Saint Germain, Mauro Icardishared on her personal account on Instagram the photo where she is lying on the edge of the pool, showing her curves in a striking swimsuit.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Diana Chiquete shows off her charms with spicy photography

“I always want Summers,” he wrote.

After said postcard went viral, Wanda Nara received a great response from her more than 13 million followers on Instagramleaving hundreds of compliments on her enviable beauty in the comments.

Also read: Belinda shows off her charms in a mischievous photo in a swimsuit

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira: Gerard Piqué’s reaction to being approached by a reporter in front of his children | Celebrities of Spain | nnda nnlt | FAME

2 mins ago

Cardinal Newman and Lady Di

4 mins ago

Dua Lipa declares herself a fan of the catsuit this summer

15 mins ago

Osvaldo Ríos is not forgiven: will he be the next to leave ‘The House of the Famous’?

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button