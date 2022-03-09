Wanda Nara, soap and water and the usual A-side: what a blast

Wanda Nara in a natural shot, breathless beauty and a deadly neckline as always: the web is delirious

One of the most irrepressible and indisputable beauties of the internet. Wanda Nara always leaves its mark with her unmistakable sensuality that never tires, the irrepressible Argentine showgirl is a demonstration of charm at the highest level, literally illegal.

Wanda Nara, the fans in Italy dream of his return

Authentic social star with eleven and a half million followers on Instagram, Wanda has made herself known and loved all over the world thanks to her provocative aura. For three years she almost she, now, she lives in France with Mauro Icardi and with her children, but in Italy she has never been forgotten. There are still those who hope to see the Icardi spouses again in Serie A, never say never with the ways of the transfer market that are endless and a use of the Argentine striker at the Psg which in recent times has been decidedly limited and with poor results. The qualities of the former bomber ofInter however they are undoubted and have not disappeared, but only dormant. In our championship he could find the verve of the past, we’ll see what happens in the summer. There is no lack of requests for him, but he also dreams of seeing Wanda again in the stands, more seductive than ever.

Wanda Nara, without makeup but the A-side unleashes the special effects

On her Instagram profile, needless to say, Wanda continues to give the show. And she does it with a post dedicated to Women’s Day and with a particularly touching and meaningful message, which collects consents from fans and many comments of approval. She does not go unnoticed, however, not even her beauty, which is no longer a novelty but she never tires. Wanda in her own way manages to surprise us with a particular look, without makeup but soap and water and home clothing. Even so, she manages to leave you speechless, with a close-up that makes her fall in love at first sight. And everyone’s eyes inevitably end up focusing on her neckline in the foreground. A side A which is a dizzying explosion of sensuality. Impossible to resist the provocative charm of Lady Icardi, who once again proves to have class to spare. It is something that is not taught and that always gets the usual effect. One cannot remain indifferent in front of her screaming curves and her Latin charm that envelops her and makes her one of the real queens of the web.