Wanda Nara still in the vortex of indiscretions: accusations against Icardi

Of the swing of feelings, as fast as a story on Instagram, of the couple Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi nothing was lost. Reconciliation, celebrated in the place of perennial summer, that is Dubai has not exhausted, nor answered the many questions that still affect one of the most celebrated couples in the media in South America and beyond. Rodrigo Lussich, a well-known journalist, has indeed argued in his Intrusos that the China Suarez was not the first distraction for the striker of the PSG.

Wanda Nara and Icardi, the crisis and the swing of feelings

Of how Wanda Nara has become one of the influencer more powerful, thanks to his undoubted intelligence in the management of his own image and that of Icardi, the praises of these months are full.

Until the implosion of a duo, such as the one constituted by Wanda and Icardi, founded on love and business; it was she who broke the silence with a story that became sensational for the tones and the absence of linguistic filters compared to the third inconvenience and for how a transversal crisis was made explicit, much deeper than any rumors whispered up to then.

Sure, the round trip from Paris to Milan and the declarations that are not always linear will not facilitate the exact reconstruction of the facts, because it is a question of a marriage and a family and private matters will probably remain so with all due respect to the followers who are following on Instagram the latest developments.

In Argentina, their crisis continues to fuel debates and rushed to the last detail on this story of ups and downs, of daring changes of tone, abrupt reversals of sensations and attitudes, see chapteror Maxi Lopez.

Wanda Nara and Icardi: the balance within the clan

What is certain is that the separation and reconciliation that followed led to alignments and compromised the balance of clan Icardi who, in addition to the five children, is made up of the father of the PSG striker who has always supported them and the people who follow them and who play a role in this family, as the make-up artist of Wanda and all his collaborators.

The video of the meeting in Paris: rumors

Not to mention Zaira Nara, which would have discussed with the accused partner in the course of Los Angeles de la Manana to have visited Icardi to plan the meeting in the hotel, a Paris, with the China Suarez. An encounter that, always according to Intrusos and to his sources, it would have been documented by a video that would definitively put the Argentine player in front of his responsibilities.

Icardi, for now, he is silent. Wanda post sensual pictures posing with her husband.

VIRGILIO SPORT