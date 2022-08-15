Wanda Nara wore a super sensual makeover and complimented Mauro Icardi

It’s time for changes Wanda Nara. While betting on a reconciliation with Mauro IcardiIn the midst of the conflict with her former employee, the businesswoman launched a romantic post dedicated to the soccer player and in passing she wore her brand new image where she bets on wearing very long hair.

The media shared photos of a production she made where she appears wearing a super sexy vinyl dress and with her brand new hair, betting on huge blonde extensions.

But it was not all. Wanda shared videos of her husband playing soccer with friends and wrote a few words to him. “The most beautiful smile I have ever seen”, she put, clearing up rumors that they are separated.

HOW WANDA NARA REACTED TO BEING CHOSEN THE MOST WANTED WOMAN BY THE ITALIANS

Wanda Nara was chosen the woman most desired by Italiansin the midst of the couple crisis versions with Mauro Icardi. True to her style, the sister of Zaira Narawho traveled to Ibiza with Mauro after the audio about his supposed divorce went viral, reacted mischievously to the news.

It is worth noting that according to the dating site Extra Coniugalithe owner of Wanda Cosmetics would have gotten the 90 percent of the votes of the survey they did to the men of that country. While the Czech model and actress with Italian nationality, Alena Seredova, reached 85 percent; Meanwhile, the American actress Kristen Stewartgot 82 percent.

“I love Italy and its inhabitants much morethey always make me feel at home”, expressed Wanda, grateful, through her stories of Instagram.Then, he shared the news along with emojis of surprise.

Photos: Instagram