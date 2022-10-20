Wanda Nara’s ex-boyfriend who was sentenced to life imprisonment spoke from prison: “I was exposed”

Rodrigo Cacciamani and Wanda Nara were a couple 18 years ago and he asked her to marry him (Photo: Video capture / Instagram @wanda_nara)

for weeks, the name of Wanda Nara resonates everywhere. his controversy separation from Mauro Icardi and its imminent Approach to Elián Ángel Valenzuelabetter known as L-Ghent -with a kiss included- has it on everyone’s lips. In turn, in the interview that she gave in recent days to the program RedFlag (Luzu TV) made a shocking revelation: they proposed to her five times and one of her ex-boyfriends is in prison, sentenced to life imprisonment. Now the man in question appeared from prison and told his side of the story.

In the midst of her great professional moment, Zaira Nara’s sister was on the show they host Grego Roselló, Fiorella “Tuli” Acosta, Belu Lucius and Agustín Franzoni. During the talk, she talked about various topics, but there was one in particular that caught the attention of more than one. “I was proposed to four or five times in my life. I don’t know how to say no, I said yes to everyone, but in the meantime, during the preparations, I failed, ”she indicated. That was when he told what is the life of one of them and left all listeners open-mouthed.

“There is one in prison and he asked me to marry him”maintained and said that although first accepted the proposal, then canceled everything. “Is he still in prison?” Roselló wanted to know, to which she replied: “Yes, perpetual.” Several wanted to know more details of this relationship, so, days later, from jail, her ex-boyfriend Rodrigo Cacciamani, appeared on social networks and revealed intimacies of the sentimental bond he had with the media.

After the surprising revelation that the model made about her history of conquests and particularly about her ex-boyfriend who was in prison, from jail, Cacciamani appeared through your account TikTok, whose description reads: “Political Prisoner, Perpetual, Politicizing the prison 15 years ago.” She uploaded a video where she referred to the courtship that she lived with Nara and maintained: “Yes, it’s true. Wanda, they are asking me in full after she stated that she has an ex-boyfriend who is in prison for life. So I’m here to answer.”

Continue reading the story

Along the same lines, he added: “Surely I expose myself, but I will try to answer everything you want to ask me. If I never talked about it, it’s because it didn’t happen. He didn’t have to name her either. But since she exposed this, I was exposed”. In turn, he revealed that they were a couple 18 years ago.

On the other hand, in another of the videos that he posted, he told what was the reason that led him to end up behind bars. “Friday January 13, 2006, 10 in the morning, robbery of the century, The Rio de Acassuso bank robbery. At the same time, there is a confrontation. That confrontation is what I am condemned for”, he recounted.

In the video he also explained: “First they said that the robbery of the century and that confrontation went hand in hand, that it was a distraction to finish the bank robbery.” However, he denied that this was the case: “That confrontation happened after a group of people, together with me, robbed a financial company in the Federal Capital.a cave of money where silver is handled in black”.

Once given the context, he explained why he was linked to the famous robbery of Banco Río. “When we came from there, we came across the bank robbery and in the vicinity of there we parted ways. The car I was coming from turns left, and the truck turns right. The van meets an operative and there the confrontation takes place, in which a public servant loses his life and there are several wounded on both sides. They all leave. Only one person left in custody”, he detailed.

The Robbery of the Century, took place in the branch of the Río de Acasuso bank, in 2006

Finally, he referred to his legal situation. “I am not accused of the robbery of the financial company, but there is a robbery in the pursuit of a vehicle and the confrontation. We stayed with the whole gang, serving a sentence for the homicide, beyond the fact that some have not participated”, he specified. In turn, he commented that he was investigated for a year and a half for the bank robbery: “I was free, I was not charged”.

To conclude, he confided: “I was a fugitive for two and a half yearsfrom January 13, 2006 to April 29, 2008 and since that year I have been detained”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: Mila Kunis Stayed Away From Drugs Thanks To Her ‘That ’70s Show’ Co-Stars