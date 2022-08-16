Wanda Nara’s reaction after being chosen as the most desired woman by Italians

Wanda Nara favorite story of Italians BASE.jpg

As reported, Wanda Nara obtained 90% of the votes, while the Czech model and actress with Italian nationality Alena Seredova, reached 85%; Meanwhile, the American actress Kristen Stewartgot 82%.

How could it be otherwise, as soon as she learned of such a compliment to her vanity, Icardi’s wife cared little about her current domestic problems, so she did not hesitate for a moment to share the news from her virtual stories collecting the news of the Tucuman newspaper La Gaceta that had echoed the novelty, as a wet ear for those who dare to criticize it.

Wanda and the desired survey.jpg According to an Italian dating portal, Wanda Nara is the woman most desired by men, followed by Alena Šeredová and Kristen Stewart.

The reactions and comments on the networks for the photos of Wanda Nara: “Why is it not accepted?”

From the beaches of Ibiza, last July, they surprised some photos of Wanda Nara without digital retouching. The images surprised everyone because of how different the woman from Mauro Icardi between the photos of their networks and the one taken by the paparazzi.

wansa.jpg The unfiltered photo of Wanda Nara from Ibiza that generated a lot of controversy.

Wanda and his sister Zaira, plus their daughters, took a few days off in the top-class seaside resort in Spain. From there, both sisters showed how they enjoy the sea and the pool of the complex where they stay. However, a photographer managed to take some pictures of Wanda without realizing it and when they reached the media, it was surprising to see that the blonde uses many filters and photoshop in the ones she publishes.

“That photoshop if you can see hahahaha what’s wrong with the arm, the legs and tail? Hold on to the Chinese woman who doesn’t need photoshop”, “The terrible arm is noticeable and the sister @zaira.nara so natural”, wrote some users.

“What does photoshop matter? China at 30 years old uploads photos with photoshop and even more so now that it wakes up wet”wrote another and one went deeper: “Why is it not accepted? He has a big problem.”.

“There are the photos of wan doing toples in that pool with his real body, it’s not fictitious”wrote another in the images that the businesswoman uploaded on her Instagram account.