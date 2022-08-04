Wanda Vázquez is arrested by the FBI at her residence

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) arrested the former governor this morning Wanda Vazquez Garced at his residence, confirmed several sources of The new day.

The arrest of Vázquez Garced occurs just over two months after the group of lawyers of the also former Secretary of Justice anticipated that she could be charged at the federal level for alleged electoral fraud.

Although she did not reveal any names, the agency’s spokeswoman in Puerto Rico, Limary Cruz Rubiotold this newspaper that there are three arrests for corruption that are being carried out this morning.

“I cannot give you names of the defendants, nor can I tell you specifics, because we have not yet concluded the arrests and this indictment is sealed until the arrests are made. So, then, I’m limited in what I can tell you. But yes there are three arrest warrants for corruption”, detailed the spokeswoman.

At 11:00 am a press conference will be offered at the offices of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Hato Rey.

Previously, it had been reported that Vázquez Garced handed over his cell phone to federal authorities and, although he did not deny or confirm this information, he said at the time that he was willing to collaborate with any investigation.

The former president, along with her lawyers, had anticipated a federal accusation on May 12.

“The investigations here nobody knows where they are going. I can tell the people of Puerto Rico that I have not committed any crime, that I have not engaged in any illegal or incorrect conduct,” Vázquez Garced stated at that time in an interview with Telenoticias.