WandaVision director in talks to direct Fantastic Four. When does it premiere?

Marvel would be defining all the details of the long-awaited film about fantastic four. This Friday, it was announced that Matt Shakman, director behind WandaVision would be in talks to direct it.

Until some time ago, jon wattswho directed all three Spider-Man films for Sony and Marvel, was chosen to be at the helm of the reboot of the superhero team, however, left the project in April this year.

WandaVision is not the only project in which Shakman has been involved, he also directed some chapters of game of ThronesThe Great, Fargo and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Of course, for the Disney + series he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or Movie.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that the film, which is scheduled to open theatrically on November 8, 2024, will kick off Phase 6 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who are the Fantastic 4?

The story about the group of superheroes made up of Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thingdebuted in Marvel comics in 1961 and came to the big screen at the hands of 20th Century Fox in 2005, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans.

Its sequel hit the screen in 2007 and a reboot was released in 2015, produced by the same studio where the new fantastic stars are Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.