WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen named IMDb Top Star 2021

Elizabeth Olsen, star of Marvel Studios’ first Disney + series, WandaVision, was named Top Star 2021 by the popular online cinema database IMDb. The announcement came via a tweet featuring a black and white image of Olsen. In January 2021 WandaVision inaugurated the new serial line of the MCU.

WandaVision turned out to be a very different show from the Marvel movies viewers were used to, incorporating genres such as sitcoms and comedies and paying homage to great classics such as The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Love Lucy, Bewitched and many more.

“WE BOW DOWN. Without further ado, the 2021 Top Star herself is Scarlet Witch, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen” reads the post on Twitter.

To complete the Top 10 stars of the year we find Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton, Florence Pugh from Black Widow, Ana de Armas from No Time To Die, Yvonne Strahovski from The Handmaid’s Tale, Anya Taylor-Joy from The Chess Queen and Last Night in Soho, Alexandra Daddario from The White Lotus, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve and Free Guy, Ben Barnes from Shadow and Bone and Lily James from The Buried Ship and Rebecca.

IMDb also awarded the Top Breakout Stars 2021 to Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton. Olsen is not the only one to receive a media award in the last few weeks of the year: Paul Rudd was voted the sexiest man in the world by People magazine.

