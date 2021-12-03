WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen was named IMDb Top Star of 2021

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen closes 2021 by taking the title of Most Popular Actress of the Year on the popular IMDb website.

December has arrived and with him it’s time to take a look at the characters, the celebrities, the films that marked the year: among them there is Elizabeth Olsen, protagonist of WandaVision which is among the top 10 IMDb stars.

The cinema site IMDb has published the charts of the top actors of 2021, among which Elizabeth Olsen, interpreter of WandaVision, the first Marvel series to be released on Disney +, stands out. The star got the first position of the Top 10 that lists the most popular actresses thanks to her hard work in this 2021.

A real success for Elizabeth Olsen, who has spent a very lucky year: from the release of WandaVision, which was a huge hit on Disney +, to her wedding in the summer with musician Robbie Arnett.

In the Top 10 with her also Lily James, Ben Barnes, Alexandra Daddario and Anya Taylor-Joy.

WandaVision is the spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which tells the adventures and love affair of Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The series garnered 23 Emmy nominations.