WandaVision, the spin-off on Jimmy Woo and Darcy will be done? Speak Kat Dennings

The success of WandaVision led the series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an impressive number of 2021 Emmy nominations, but what could be the future of the two fan-favorite secondary characters, or Jimmy Woo And Darcy?

As you know during the release of the series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Disney +, the desire to see Jimmy Woo (a character who made his MCU debut in the films of Ant-Man) and Darcy (who instead made her debut in the Thor saga as best friend of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman) protagonists of their spin-off, which over the months has also generated lots of fan-made posters and even fan-designed subjects and plots. Now, actress Kat Dennings has commented on fans’ desire to see a spin-off of WandaVision based on X-Files and focused on Jimmy and Darcy, declaring: “Those decisions are always up to the bosses, but I think everyone at Disney has taken note of the reaction from fans and comments online. I can say that I, personally, would do it in a heartbeat!“.

Looking forward to find out if Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy Lewis in Thor: Love & Thunder, we remind you that the actress voiced the character in an as yet unreleased episode of the Marvel Studios animated series What If …?, an episode that will also include the voices of the stars of Thor Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.

