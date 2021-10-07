WandaVision: the spin-off with Kathryn Hahn is coming

According to Variety, a spinoff of “WandaVision” is in development with Kathryn Hahn.

WandaVision: Agatha, star of the spinoff

Hahn will once again take on the role of Agatha Harkness in the new series, which is supposed to be some sort of dark comedy, although the exact details of the plot have not yet been disclosed. Jac Schaeffer, lead writer of “WandaVision”, would appear once again as the screenwriter and executive producer on the project. If the spin-off goes through, it would be the first project Schaeffer would do with Marvel since he signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May.

As with all projects under development, i Marvel Studios they have not made any statements on the subject as well as representatives of Schaeffer and Hahn have not made comments to Variety.

In “WandaVision,” Kathryn Hahn’s character was introduced to audiences as Agnes, the nosy neighbor of Wanda and Vision, before her true nature as the powerful witch named Agatha was revealed. In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha has outlived the Salem Witch Trials. Viewers last saw her in the “WandaVision” finale, when Wanda traps her in Westview using her powers to force her back to being just Agnes.

WandaVision: a highly regarded series

“WandaVision” was the first Marvel series live-action to debut on Disney Plus, and was met with wide acclaim at its debut. She earned 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. He won in the category of Best Original Music and Lyrics with the song “Agatha All Along“, Functional to the revelation of the true nature of Hahn’s character.

Kathryn Hann and Jac Schaeffer

Kathryn Hahn exclusively revealed to Variety that she will be playing comedian Joan Rivers in a limited series in development at Showtime. Other projects include the Apple series “” The Shrink Next Door ”and Rian Johnson’s“ Knives Out 2 ”. In addition to “WandaVision,” the actress earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Amazon’s “Transparent”.

Loading... Advertisements

She is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media, Gersh, Schreck Rose and Narrative.

Schaeffer’s credits include the screenplay, direction, and production of “Timer,” the screenplay of the animated short film “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and the film “The Hustle” with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. He also worked on the story for the Marvel movie “Black Widow”.

She is represented by Writ Large, Verve and Paul Hastings.

Roberta Rosella

07/10/2021