Wander goes 3-for-4 in Rays win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco had three hits, Francisco Mejia broke the tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Friday. the Baltimore Orioles.
Tampa, current monarch of the East Division of the American League, thus triumphed in its opening game of the season.
Franco started the decisive attack with a single to right field off reliever Dillon Tate. It was the 21-year-old fledgling star’s first meeting since he signed an 11-year, $182 million contract during the offseason.
In his rookie season, he batted .288 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 70 games.
Rookie Ji-Man Choi walked and Randy Arozarena, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year, reached on an infield drive to load the bases off Puerto Rican right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-1).
Brandon Lowe hit into a force play at the plate, which got Franco off the bases. Mejía then raised his sacrificial balloon to the left meadow.
Andrew Kittredge (1-0), the fifth of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, pitched an inning.
For the Orioles, the Venezuelans Anthony Santander 3-1 with a run scored, Robinson Chirinos 3-0. The Mexican Ramón Urías 4-1. Dominicans Henry Mateo 3-1, Kelvin Gutiérrez 3-0, Rougned Odor 1-1.
For the Rays, Cubans Yandy Díaz 4-1 with a run scored, Arozarena 4-2. The Dominicans Franco 4-2, Mejía without an official turn but with an RBI, Manuel Margot 2-2. Colombian Harold Ramírez 3-0.